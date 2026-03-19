Madurai's Goripalayam Dargah Lights Up For Eid CM Stalin's Greetings

The Goripalayam Dargah in Madurai has been decorated with vibrant decorative lights, ahead of the Eid festival, illuminating the Shrine.

Stalin Addresses Iftar Gathering, Assures Support for Minorities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, earlier, participated in an Iftar programme organised by the DMK Minorities Wing in Chennai and conveyed his Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Iftar programme organised during the holy month of Ramadan was conducted successfully and appreciated the efforts of the party's minority wing.

He also praised party functionary Subair Khan, stating that he was following in the footsteps of his father and was performing well by balancing both his profession as a doctor and his responsibilities in the DMK.

DMK's Unbreakable Bond with Muslim Community

Stalin extended his heartfelt Ramadan wishes to the Muslim community and congratulated the organisers for conducting the event in a grand manner.

Highlighting the long-standing relationship between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Muslim community, Stalin said the bond between the DMK and Muslims has existed since the party was founded by CN Annadurai.

He stated that this relationship has continued across generations and asserted that no one could separate the Muslim community from the DMK.

The Chief Minister also stressed that the DMK government has consistently prioritised the welfare of minorities and women in the state.

Referring to the upcoming elections, he said the unity displayed at the Ramadan gathering reflected the harmony among people and leaders who had come together on the occasion.

Stalin further said that such unity was important not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the country.

Slams BJP, AIADMK Over Minority Issues

Criticising the BJP-led governments, Stalin alleged that minorities were facing discrimination in certain states.

He specifically referred to recent developments in Assam and accused the government led by Assam CM of acting against minority communities.

Taking a dig at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin questioned whether EPS had ever raised issues concerning the welfare of minorities. He alleged that Palaniswami had not only mortgaged the AIADMK but had also compromised his self-respect.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the DMK would continue to stand with minorities and work towards safeguarding their rights and welfare. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)