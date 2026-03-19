Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Inside The Dhurandhar Star's Rs 400 Crore Lifestyle
Ranveer Singh owns a stunning quadruplex bungalow in Mumbai. This property is valued at a whopping ₹119 crore, making it one of his most expensive assets.Along with his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh bought a lavish holiday villa in Alibag. The couple reportedly spent around ₹22 crore on this beautiful property.Ranveer Singh also owns an apartment in the high-end Beaumonde Towers in Worli. Reports suggest this apartment is worth approximately ₹40 crore.Ranveer loves his expensive watches and has a collection of many top brands. His priciest timepiece is a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch, which is studded with diamonds and costs a cool ₹2.1 crore.
Ranveer Singh's garage is filled with an impressive car collection. The most expensive ride he owns is an Aston Martin Rapide S, which comes with a price tag of ₹5 crore.
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