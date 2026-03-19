Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Inside The Dhurandhar Star's Rs 400 Crore Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Inside The Dhurandhar Star's Rs 400 Crore Lifestyle


2026-03-19 12:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Dhurandhar 2', hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, and fans are flocking to see it. The advance bookings were also fantastic. With the movie out, let's take a look at Ranveer's net worth and his most prized possessions.'Dhurandhar 2' star Ranveer Singh is making headlines with his new film, and fans are super excited. But what about his net worth? The actor is reportedly worth around ₹400 crore. He charges between ₹30 to ₹40 crore for a movie and gets ₹3-5 crore for brand endorsements. Let's check out his five most expensive buys...

Ranveer Singh owns a stunning quadruplex bungalow in Mumbai. This property is valued at a whopping ₹119 crore, making it one of his most expensive assets. 

Along with his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh bought a lavish holiday villa in Alibag. The couple reportedly spent around ₹22 crore on this beautiful property.Ranveer Singh also owns an apartment in the high-end Beaumonde Towers in Worli. Reports suggest this apartment is worth approximately ₹40 crore.Ranveer loves his expensive watches and has a collection of many top brands. His priciest timepiece is a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch, which is studded with diamonds and costs a cool ₹2.1 crore.

Ranveer Singh's garage is filled with an impressive car collection. The most expensive ride he owns is an Aston Martin Rapide S, which comes with a price tag of ₹5 crore. 

MENAFN19032026007385015968ID1110881182



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search