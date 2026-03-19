Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Inside The Dhurandhar Star's Rs 400 Crore Lifestyle

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Dhurandhar 2', hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, and fans are flocking to see it. The advance bookings were also fantastic. With the movie out, let's take a look at Ranveer's net worth and his most prized possessions.'Dhurandhar 2' star Ranveer Singh is making headlines with his new film, and fans are super excited. But what about his net worth? The actor is reportedly worth around ₹400 crore. He charges between ₹30 to ₹40 crore for a movie and gets ₹3-5 crore for brand endorsements. Let's check out his five most expensive buys...

Ranveer Singh owns a stunning quadruplex bungalow in Mumbai. This property is valued at a whopping ₹119 crore, making it one of his most expensive assets.

Along with his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh bought a lavish holiday villa in Alibag. The couple reportedly spent around ₹22 crore on this beautiful property.Ranveer Singh also owns an apartment in the high-end Beaumonde Towers in Worli. Reports suggest this apartment is worth approximately ₹40 crore.Ranveer loves his expensive watches and has a collection of many top brands. His priciest timepiece is a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch, which is studded with diamonds and costs a cool ₹2.1 crore.

Ranveer Singh's garage is filled with an impressive car collection. The most expensive ride he owns is an Aston Martin Rapide S, which comes with a price tag of ₹5 crore.