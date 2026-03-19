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Rajasthan: Oil Tanker Overturns, Catches Fire On NH-68 Driver Dies
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
An oil tanker going from Barmer to Gujarat caught fire after it overturned on National Highway-68 near Siwara in the Sanchore area of the district on Wednesday. The truck driver died in the incident, said Sanchore SDM Pramod Kumar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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