Rajasthan: Oil Tanker Overturns, Catches Fire On NH-68 Driver Dies

An oil tanker going from Barmer to Gujarat caught fire after it overturned on National Highway-68 near Siwara in the Sanchore area of the district on Wednesday. The truck driver died in the incident, said Sanchore SDM Pramod Kumar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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