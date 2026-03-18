Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) CEO Shane Menere Speaks About The Newly Granted Approval For Idenburg

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Brisbane, Mar 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) CEO Shane Menere speaks about the newly granted approval. On 11 March 2026 the Idenburg Gold Project received environmental approval for advanced exploration activities. This landmark approval removes a key regulatory hurdle and allows FEG to accelerate drilling within its priority strategic corridor - marking the first time the Indonesian Government has granted such authority over this highly prospective area.To Watch the Video, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.