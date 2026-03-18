Qatar Condemns Iran Attack On Ras Laffan Industrial City

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian attack targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City, which caused fires resulting in significant damage to the facility.

It described the attack as a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and regional stability.

In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that despite Qatar's policy of distancing itself from this war since its outset and its commitment to avoiding any escalation, the Iranian side continues to target it and neighbouring countries in an irresponsible approach that undermines regional security and threatens international peace.

The ministry stressed that Qatar has repeatedly called for the need to refrain from targeting civilian and energy facilities, including within the territory of Iran, in order to preserve the resources of the region's peoples and safeguard international peace and security. However, the Iranian side continues its escalatory policies that are pushing the region toward the brink and drawing countries not party to this crisis into the conflict zone.

The ministry said the attack constitutes a violation of UN Security Council Resolution No. (2817), renewing its call on the Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and to take the necessary measures to stop these serious violations and deter their perpetrators.

The ministry also reiterated that Qatar reserves its right to respond in accordance with Article (51) of the United Nations Charter and the right to self-defence as guaranteed by international law, stressing that it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Iranian attack Ras Laffan condemnation