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Venezuela's FM Meets Qatar's Envoy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil met with Qatar ambassador Salman bin Nabit al-Khulaifi. The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation relations between the two countries.bilateral loans
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