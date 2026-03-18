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Venezuela's FM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Venezuela's FM Meets Qatar's Envoy


2026-03-18 11:08:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil met with Qatar ambassador Salman bin Nabit al-Khulaifi. The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation relations between the two countries.

bilateral loans

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Gulf Times

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