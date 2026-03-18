Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Tunisian Foreign Ministers' Meeting With GCC Envoys

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ambassador of Qatar to Tunisia Zayed bin Saeed al-Khayarin participated in a meeting held by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti with the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accredited to Tunisia.

The meeting reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the Iranian attacks targeting the security and stability of GCC states. The ambassadors reaffirmed the GCC countries' firm rejection of these unjustified attacks, underscoring the need to uphold the principles of good neighbourliness and international law, and warning of their grave repercussions for regional security and stability.

For his part, the Tunisian foreign minister expressed his country's keen interest in following developments in the region, reiterating Tunisia's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability, and promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions among all parties. The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continued co-ordination and consultation between the two sides to support regional security and further strengthen bilateral relations.

GCC Tunisians Migration