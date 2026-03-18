Qatar Markets Stable Despite Hormuz Disruption

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Qatar's markets remain stable and well supplied despite ongoing regional tensions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, as reported by the Qatari state news agency QNA.

The minister said air freight has also been used to maintain supplies, with more than 300 metric tons of essential goods transported in cooperation with Qatar Airways, with a target of reaching 1,000 tons.

Qatar has its only maritime outlet in the Arab Gulf, where the Strait of Hormuz is located, which has been disrupted due to the conflict involving the United States and Israel with Iran. Qatar, like other Gulf countries, has been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

Speaking about strategic reserves, Al-Thani said Qatar maintains sufficient stocks of essential commodities such as rice, sugar, wheat, and oils. However, he noted that the country has not yet needed to draw on these reserves, relying instead on existing inventories held by retailers and suppliers.

The minister added that the availability of essential goods across Qatar is assured, supported by long-term contingency planning and a comprehensive supply chain monitoring system, QNA reported, citing Al-Thani's interview with Qatar Television.

He said the ministry's operations center was established more than a decade ago and plays a central role in tracking the movement of goods from entry points to warehouses and retail outlets. The system uses advanced digital tools to monitor stock levels and demand in real time.

Despite rising global prices, the minister said large stockpiles are helping keep prices stable in Qatar. He added that authorities are closely monitoring prices and urged consumers to report irregularities via a hotline and digital platforms.

He also highlighted the role of domestic industry in strengthening the country's food security. Qatar has more than 138 food factories, with over 2,000 types of products available in 2025, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The minister described the current situation as an opportunity for the private sector to expand production and further invest in the food industry.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Fayez Nureldine/AFP

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