Monet Once Pledged His Paintings To Secure A Loan, A Letter Reveals

MENAFN - USA Art News) Claude Monet's 1875 Loan Letter Heads to Auction, Offering a Rare Glimpse of Impressionism's Precarious Early Years

A century and a half before Claude Monet (1840–1926) became a byword for nine-figure auction results, the painter was signing paperwork that reads less like legend and more like survival.

A letter dated October 18, 1875, in Monet's hand confirms that he received a loan of 1,000 francs from Gustave Manet, the brother of fellow Impressionist Édouard Manet. The document will be offered on March 25 as part of a group of Monet correspondence at Autograph Auctions.

In the letter, Monet states that the sum would be repaid from the proceeds of a planned sale of 35 of his paintings, scheduled for the following February and to be conducted under the direction of auctioneer Charles Oudart. He also notes that eight paintings had already been delivered to Oudart, with the remainder to be handed over as they were finished.

One line, in particular, lands with the force of hindsight: Monet mentions a work“depicting a Japanese woman (life-size), currently in progress.” That painting would become“La Japonaise” (1876), the now-iconic portrait of Monet's wife in a Japanese kimono. Today, the canvas is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and is estimated to be worth $100 million.

The letter's appearance on the market underscores the distance between Monet's early financial uncertainty and his present-day status as one of the most bankable names in art. In 2019, his“Meules (Haystacks)” sold for $110.7 million at Sotheby's New York, setting an auction record for an Impressionist painting that remains in place.

Francisco Piñero, CEO of International Autograph Auctions Europe, has framed the 1875 note as more than a transactional artifact. The document, he said, illuminates the economic instability that shadowed the Impressionists in their formative years, when critical resistance and an untested market often left artists reliant on loans, friends, and speculative sales.

For collectors, the appeal is obvious: a signed Monet document that ties directly to the mechanics of his studio practice and the realities of his career before institutional acclaim. For historians, it is a compact piece of evidence that the Impressionist story was not only about optical breakthroughs and modern life, but also about cash flow, risk, and persistence.

Autograph Auctions' March 25 sale will test how strongly that kind of intimacy - a moment when Monet's future masterpieces were still unfinished promises - resonates in today's market for artist letters and archival material.