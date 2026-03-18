Archaeologists Identify Lost Medieval Village In Polish Forest

MENAFN - USA Art News) Polish Researchers Say They've Located Stolzenberg, a Lost Medieval Town Hidden in a Forest

A forest clearing in northwestern Poland is offering up the kind of evidence archaeologists rarely get without turning a spade of soil: a town plan, traces of buildings, and a scatter of objects that point to a medieval community that vanished centuries ago.

Researchers from the Relicta Foundation, a group focused on locating lost medieval sites, believe they have identified Stolzenberg, a long-disappeared settlement near Sławoborze in Pomerania. Their case rests on a combination of archival sleuthing, a striking defensive earthwork, and a growing body of noninvasive survey data gathered with support from Poland's Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

The search began in 2019, when members of the foundation consulted a 1909 volume cataloging towns and villages in the county of Kolberg-Körlin, a region that lay within Pomerania during the period of Prussian rule between 1872 and 1945. The book referred to a“dead” town whose remains were said to be near Sławoborze.

Early field checks around the modern village produced no clear traces. The team then widened its radius, moving roughly a mile south into surrounding woodland. There, they encountered a dramatic feature: an 18-foot-deep, horseshoe-shaped moat edged by ramparts, suggesting a fortified site rather than a simple rural hamlet.

In 2020, a group of metal detectorists returned to systematically sweep the area. The effort yielded 400 archaeological objects dating from the Bronze Age through World War II. While the range of material points to repeated activity over many centuries, the medieval finds were especially significant, according to Relicta Foundation archaeologist Marcin Krzepkowski, who said they confirmed the site was in use during the Middle Ages. Among the recovered items were belt buckles, tools, brooches, and coins, including a denarius associated with the 13th-century Pomeranian Duke Barnim II.

The distribution of objects also hinted at the site's arc. Older artifacts substantially outnumbered modern ones, a pattern the researchers interpret as consistent with a settlement that likely fell out of use by the 16th century.

The most compelling evidence arrived through a series of noninvasive investigations carried out across 2025. Working alongside other Polish organizations and with backing from the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the team conducted geophysical surveys, drone-based LiDAR scanning, and deepcore drilling. Together, these methods revealed buried remnants of structures and what appear to be unfinished burgher plots, arranged in a notably orderly, German-style city plan.

Radiocarbon dating further strengthened the identification, placing the site's peak activity around the 14th century. The forest that has helped preserve the remains has also complicated the work, shielding the area from contemporary development while making survey and mapping more challenging.

Even with the accumulating data, major questions remain unanswered. Researchers have not yet determined who founded Stolzenberg, how large its population was, or why the settlement seems to have faded before many buildings were completed. Several explanations are being considered, including flooding, shifts in local trade routes, or conflict. Krzepkowski has suggested the town's disappearance may have resulted from a combination of pressures rather than a single catastrophic event.

For now, the team's priority is to map the site more fully, building a clearer picture of how Stolzenberg was laid out and how it functioned at its medieval height - and, ultimately, why it slipped into the historical record as a place already“dead.”