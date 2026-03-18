Paige Powell Didn't Just Document Warhol's Inner Circle. She Shaped It, Too

MENAFN - USA Art News) Paige Powell Has Spent a Lifetime Near the Center of the Picture - Without Stepping Into It

In the art world's most enduring myths, the camera often points at the star. Paige Powell has built her legacy by standing close enough to witness the scene, and skilled enough to preserve it, without insisting on her own spotlight.

That instinct is part of what drew Cecilia Dean, the cofounder of Visionaire, to collaborate with Powell on a documentary project about fashion designer Isabel Toledo. Dean describes Powell as“one of those super low-key, savvy people” who can“connect the dots” between people and moments that might otherwise remain separate - a talent that has long made her a quiet force in creative circles.

Dean also suggests Powell's story could easily be its own film. But, she says, Powell resists becoming the subject. She is, in Dean's view, someone who moves through history“in the moment,” present at pivotal cultural flashpoints while keeping herself just outside the frame.

An East Village Room Turned Into a Social Archive

Powell's first exhibition, in 1984, didn't unfold in a white-cube gallery. It took place at Beulah Land, an East Village bar, where she covered the walls and even the ceiling with photographs. The images captured Andy Warhol, Madonna, and a rotating cast of artists, musicians, and nightlife regulars - a dense, immersive installation that placed viewers inside the social ecosystem it documented. The effect was less a retrospective display than an environment: you entered the room and became another face in the crowd.

The project's afterlife speaks to the durability of Powell's archive. In 2019, it was revisited as a limited-edition book series produced with Gucci, translating that saturated, scene-driven experience into collectible form.

Leaving New York After Warhol

Powell eventually returned to Oregon in 1994, shifting her focus toward animal activism. She has described Warhol's death as a turning point that made staying in New York feel untenable. At the same time, she was navigating uncertainty around Interview magazine, where rumors circulated that the publication might fold amid competition and a drop in advertising.

Powell has said she felt compelled to remain until she could leave“on a high note,” rather than exit in the middle of a collapse.

A Job Interview That Became Downtown Lore

When Powell first arrived in New York from Portland in 1981, she brought an unusually varied résumé. She had worked at Blue Ribbon Sports - the company that would later become Nike - and served as public affairs director at the Washington Park Zoo. Her experience at the zoo also included time in the nursery and teaching chimpanzees sign language.

She knew she wanted to work at Interview, though she didn't expect Warhol himself to be part of the reality she was walking into. Using a phone book to find the address, she took the bus to Union Square and arrived at 860 Broadway at 8 a.m. No one answered. Accustomed to Portland's early mornings, she returned again and again, checking back every half hour until staff finally arrived around 10:30.

Powell has recalled that Ronnie Cutrone, one of Warhol's technical assistants, opened the door - a door made bulletproof after Warhol was shot. Cutrone brought her inside, then disappeared, leaving her to face Interview's ad director Barbara Colacello and editors Gail Love and Robert Hayes.

When they asked whether she had ever sold anything before, Powell offered an answer that cut through the room: yes - elephant manure, marketed as garden fertilizer to raise money for the zoo. The editors laughed, then asked how she managed it. Powell's pitch, she has said, was simple: it was effective fertilizer, and the zoo had the largest herd of Asian and African elephants in North America.

A Life Attuned to the Overlooked

Decades later, Powell's sensibility still gravitates toward what many people miss. During a recent walk through the 12-acre Portland Japanese Garden, she set out to show bonsai trees, only to learn they had been taken in for winter. The visit coincided with“Moss Appreciation Week,” with different varieties displayed on plinths - a small, careful celebration of the quiet and the persistent. The day ended with miso soup at the café.

It's an apt image for Powell's career: an eye for the living details, a preference for proximity over performance, and a record of cultural history built from the edges of the spotlight.