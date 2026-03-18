Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances Rare Disease Innovation Through Platform Science And Expanding Therapeutic Pipeline

High-quality development platforms and translational research frameworks have become essential tools in rare-disease biotechnology. Soligenix is leveraging its platform science to expand the therapeutic reach of its development programs and explore additional disease indications. The broader emphasis of Soligenix's platform science approach is to maximize the scientific value of its research infrastructure.

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Medical progress has transformed the treatment of many common illnesses, yet thousands of rare diseases still lack effective therapies. Companies working at the intersection of biotechnology innovation and rare disease research are increasingly focused on addressing these gaps, including Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing therapies and vaccines for rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The need for sustained development in rare disease medicine is significant. While each condition may affect a relatively small number of individuals, the collective impact is significant. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, rare diseases affect an estimated 25 million to 30 million Americans, illustrating that these conditions represent a major public-health challenge despite their individual...

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