Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He Has 'Trauma' From Wearing Wigs On Film

A Wig 'Trauma' From 'The Big Short'

Actor Ryan Gosling revealed that his reluctance to wear wigs on screen stems from a past experience during the filming of 'The Big Short', calling it a form of "trauma," according to People. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on March 18, the Oscar-nominated actor spoke about his transformation for his upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, where he sports long, rugged hair and a bushy beard.

Gosling said he was initially hesitant to adopt the look due to a memorable moment with co-star Steve Carell on the set of The Big Short (2015), according to People.

Steve Carell's Unforgettable Reaction

"I have a little bit of trauma because I went for a bit on this film, The Big Short," he said, recalling how Carell reacted when he first saw him in costume. "He just stared at me and said, 'Never do this again,'" Gosling added, drawing laughter from the audience. The actor admitted that such a comment is "the last thing you want" to hear from a co-star before filming begins. He jokingly added that he "never spoke to him again," in a sarcastic remark.

Interestingly, Carell also underwent a transformation for his role in the film, gaining around 25 pounds during the shoot in New Orleans.

'Project Hail Mary': A Film for His Daughters

Gosling's latest film, Project Hail Mary, which releases on March 20, follows a science teacher sent on a mission to save humanity. His character, Ryland Grace, encounters an alien named Rocky and forms an unexpected bond, according to People.

Daughters' Behind-the-Scenes Role

The actor shared that filming some of the scenes was challenging, especially when his co-star was not physically present. He revealed that his daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, helped him during filming by voicing the alien character through an earpiece. "There are moments where I'm laughing or charmed, and it's actually my kids talking to me," Gosling said, according to People.

He added that his daughters have been closely involved in the project, watching multiple cuts of the film and offering feedback. Gosling noted that they were a key reason he chose to take on the project. "I made this for them essentially," he said, adding that their opinions matter the most to him, according to People.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)