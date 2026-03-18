Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Identifies Rare Earth Mineralization At Cameron Project, Expands Exploration Targets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Canadian mineral exploration company Powermax Minerals has reported soil and rock sampling results indicating rare earth element mineralization at the Cameron REE Project in British Columbia. Soil samples returned Total Rare Earth Oxide (“TREO”) values ranging from 135 ppm to 2,840 ppm, outlining a mineralized corridor more than one kilometre long, with rock sampling returning values up to 741 ppm TREO, supporting the potential presence of REE-bearing bedrock. Results suggest REE mineralization associated with NYF-type pegmatites, a geological setting known to host rare earth deposits, and identify multiple areas for follow-up exploration and potential drilling.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on critical rare earth elements, has reported encouraging early exploration results from its Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia. Recent soil and rock sampling programs at the project have identified multiple areas of anomalous rare earth element mineralization associated with pegmatite systems, according to a company announcement ( ).

The Cameron project is located roughly 40 kilometers south of Revelstoke in British Columbia, along Highway 23 near the Columbia River. The property spans approximately 2,984 hectares within the Kamloops Mining Division. Powermax recently conducted a soil geochemical survey across...

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Exploration Target Cautionary Statement

The exploration targets discussed are conceptual, and there is currently not enough data to confirm a mineral resource. Further exploration may not yield successful results.

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