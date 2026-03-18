Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Builds Telehealth, Pharmacy Links In Evolving Digital Care

Patients increasingly prefer access, speed and convenience, but healthcare systems also need better coordination, safer medication workflows and clearer continuity of care. DelveInsights has projected that the global telehealth market will reach $2 trillion by 2034, driven by a digital healthcare transformation. ETST is not approaching telehealth as a standalone app or referral layer but as part of a broader operating structure that includes medication fulfillment capacity and patient-facing services.

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Telehealth is evolving from a simple video visit into something far more comprehensive: a connected care model that can move a patient from consultation to prescription, fulfillment and follow-up inside one digital pathway. That shift toward fully integrated platforms is changing expectations across healthcare, and Earth Science Tech's (OTC: ETST) is building exposure to that trend through a portfolio that includes telemedicine platforms, compounding pharmacies and related healthcare services.

The logic behind integrated telehealth is straightforward. Patients increasingly want access, speed and convenience, but healthcare systems also need better coordination, safer medication workflows and clearer continuity of care. The American Medical Association's telehealth integration toolkit notes that...

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