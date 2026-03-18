Deputy Speaker Of Shura Council Underlines Parliamentarians' Role In Conflict Resolution

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti has stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in resolving conflicts and promoting global security and stability.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which was held virtually on Tuesday, Dr al-Sulaiti said parliamentarians, as representatives of their people, play a key role in advancing dialogue and peaceful solutions.

HE al-Sulaiti is vice-president of the executive committee representing the Arab Geopolitical Group.

In her address, she referred to the IPU's statement condemning the Iranian attacks against Qatar and other countries in the region since February 28 and called for concrete actions beyond statements of condemnation.

She also expressed her strong condemnation of Iran's continued military attacks using ballistic missiles, drones, and warplanes as a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty, a direct threat to security and civilian safety, and a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and ethical standards.

She also praised the positions of national parliaments and parliamentary unions and organisations for their solidarity with Qatar, affirming that the country remained "firmly committed" to supporting diplomacy and mediation efforts.

The meeting agenda included current developments in international conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, and their impact on the IPU activities.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the 152nd IPU Assembly, scheduled to be held in Istanbul next April.

parliamentary diplomacy global security