Radiation Levels In Qatar Are Within Natural, Safe Thresholds

Posting on its official X page, the ministry highlighted that it is closely monitoring regional developments through national around‐the‐clock radiological monitoring systems. In addition, the ministry asserted its full readiness to handle any potential developments, in constant coordination with the authoritative agencies in the nation, calling on the public to obtain information from its approved official sources.

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