We Have 9-Month Medical Stockpile In Place: Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's health sector is fully primed to handle any emergency that may arise from the current regional situation, with a robust strategic stockpile of medicines and medical supplies sufficient for nine months, the Minister of Public Health has said.

Speaking to Qatar Television, His Excellency Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud said the sustained investment and overriding priority given to the health sector by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani had placed the country in a position of strength, with a flexible and highly capable health system ready to respond to any contingency at short notice.

"The infrastructure of the health sector in the State, in terms of facilities and emergency centres, literally qualifies it for handling any contingency amid the current situation," the minister said.

Al Mahmoud confirmed that all hospitals and health facilities across the country are operating around the clock, with dedicated operations chambers monitoring the situation and coordinating work on a 24-hour basis. These command structures are tracking all relevant figures and data, covering hospital readiness, capacity planning, and the ability to absorb contingencies at varying levels of severity.

The country's health network comprises 26 hospitals spanning the public, private, and quasi-government sectors, underpinned by what the minister described as a world-class infrastructure built up steadily over the past several years. A workforce of 60,000 health professionals, nurses, and practitioners is currently deployed across these facilities, working with what al-Mahmoud called a high degree of efficiency and professionalism.

Routine and essential care services have continued uninterrupted throughout the current crisis, the minister stressed, including dialysis treatment, childhood vaccination programmes, and regular patient consultations at health centres across the country. He also confirmed that blood supply levels are sufficient and above the required threshold.

On trauma cases linked to the ongoing crisis, al-Mahmoud said that since the situation began, the injuries treated at medical institutions and health centres have been minor and superficial in nature, with patients discharged on the same day in all but one case. That remaining patient is in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged in the near future, he added.

Regarding the strategic medical stockpile, the minister explained that Qatar operates a combined system for medical supplies, with reserves held specifically to supply health institutions when needed. He confirmed the stockpile has not been drawn upon thus far and remains sufficient for nine months. Supply chains are being monitored constantly to ensure that hospitals can continue to import medicines and medical equipment without interruption, and he noted that coordination with fellow GCC states is in place, with no issues reported on that front.

Al-Mahmoud urged members of the public to rely solely on official sources for information and news, reiterating that the health sector is fully ready and operating as a key priority of Qatar's leadership. He also highlighted the close coordination between the health sector and other government agencies, including Civil Defence, describing the inter-agency response as highly professional and well-orchestrated.

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