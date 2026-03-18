AMD Named To 2026 JUST 100 List Of America's Most JUST Companies

MENAFN - 3BL) AMD has been named to the 2026 JUST 100 list of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, ranking 18overall. The recognition reflects the company's continued progress in advancing responsible business practices and delivering positive impacts for employees, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

“Being recognized again on the JUST 100 highlights the steady progress AMD has made in strengthening our approach to corporate responsibility,” said Justin Murrill, AMD chief sustainability officer.“Our strong performance in supporting our workforce, where we ranked among the top 5% of companies evaluated, along with our impact across customer, community and environmental areas, demonstrates how we are building on our priorities while delivering meaningful value for our stakeholders.”

The JUST 100 ranking identifies companies that are making meaningful progress on the issues Americans believe businesses should prioritize most. Developed by JUST Capital in partnership with CNBC, the list evaluates the largest publicly traded U.S. companies across a range of stakeholder related topics including workforce investment, customer trust, governance accountability, environmental performance and community impact.

Companies included on the JUST 100 represent top performing organizations in the Russell 1000 that demonstrate sustained progress in aligning business success with the priorities of the American public. Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed nearly 200,000 Americans to better understand expectations for corporate behavior. For the 2026 rankings, JUST Capital evaluated 933 companies across 17 issues to assess corporate performance.

Learn more about the 2026 JUST 100 rankings at .

For more information on corporate responsibility at AMD, visit: