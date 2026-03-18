Joint Statement By The Governments Of The United States Of America, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, And The Republic Of Rwanda On Advancing The Washington Accords

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda.

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On March 17-18, 2026, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda met in Washington, D.C. and agreed to concrete steps to further implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement under the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity.

The DRC and Rwanda agreed to a series of coordinated steps to de-escalate tensions and advance progress on the ground. These efforts include a mutual commitment to specific measures to support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the scheduled disengagement of forces/lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda in defined areas in DRC territory, time-bound and intensified efforts by the DRC to neutralize the FDLR, and the protection of all civilians.

The DRC and Rwanda reaffirmed their commitments under the Washington Accords to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

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