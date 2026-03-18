Edison Interactive Launches Reg CF Investment Opportunity To Expand AI-Powered Screen Platform Across Venues

Golf Technology Pioneer Now Scaling Connected Media Platform Across Hospitality, Sports Arenas, and Beyond

Edison Interactive has announced the launch of a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment opportunity. The raise will support expansion of Edison's connected screen network across golf courses, hotels, sports arenas, and additional premium venues nationwide.

Edison's cloud-based, AI-powered platform transforms guest-facing screens at venues like golf courses, hotels, and more into intelligent, revenue-generating media channels. By combining content personalization, premium partnerships, and a scalable distribution network, the company lets venues elevate guest experiences and unlock new recurring revenue streams.

The company's tech currently powers 55,000+ screens across golf and hospitality environments and has generated $60M+ in revenue. Edison has live deployments with premier operators like Shadow Creek, TPC properties, and some of the most iconic hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip, and boasts distribution partnerships with Disney, Paramount, DISH, Verizon, and more.

This platform is already modernizing the in-cart golf experience with 3D course mapping, live sports, streaming integration, on-demand ordering, and dynamic messaging. In hospitality, the company replaces static cable systems with connected, personalized interfaces that give guests immediate control over content while enabling operators to deliver property messaging and advertising seamlessly.

Moving forward, the company intends to carry its platform into new verticals. Through its reseller partnership with Verizon, Edison is expanding into professional sports arenas, with additional opportunities planned across airplanes, cruise lines, and other high-engagement environments.

The company now plans to accelerate deployments in high-value venues, expand advertising and sales infrastructure, and bolster the platform capabilities to facilitate multi-industry scale.

Edison's long-term objective includes scaling across 400,000+ screens and reaching 100M+ annual viewers, positioning the company for a potential Nasdaq listing.

The Reg CF investment opportunity is now open. More information can be found at href="" rel="nofollow noopener" edisoninteractive

Contact

Amber Jung

Edison Interactive

[email protected]

