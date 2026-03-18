The 10 Common Drugs That Just Got Significantly Cheaper Under New Medicare Rules

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you've felt the sting of rising prescription costs, this may be the first real relief in years. Thanks to new federal rules under the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare can now negotiate prices on some of the most expensive medications in the country. For 2026, that means 10 widely used drugs are seeing major price cuts -some as high as nearly 80%. These savings are expected to impact millions of seniors and could dramatically lower out-of-pocket costs. Here's what you need to know about these Medicare drug savings-and how they might benefit you.

Eliquis, Xarelto, and Blood Thinner Costs Are Finally Dropping

Blood thinners like Eliquis and Xarelto have long been among the most expensive medications for seniors. These drugs are essential for preventing strokes and dangerous blood clots, making them non-negotiable for many patients. Under the new Medicare drug savings rules, both medications are now included in the first round of negotiated prices. That means lower monthly costs for millions of people who rely on them daily. For many seniors, this change alone could save hundreds-or even thousands-each year.

Diabetes Medications Are Seeing Major Price Relief

Diabetes treatment is one of the biggest cost burdens for Medicare recipients. Drugs like Jardiance, Januvia, Farxiga, and NovoLog insulin are now part of the negotiated list. These medications help control blood sugar and prevent serious complications, but their prices have steadily climbed over the years. Now, Medicare drug savings are bringing those costs down significantly. This is especially important as diabetes rates continue to rise among older adults.

Heart Failure Drug Entresto Is Becoming More Affordable

Entresto is a life-saving medication for people with heart failure, but its price has been a major barrier. It's now included in the list of drugs with newly negotiated prices. That means patients who depend on it may finally see meaningful financial relief. Lower costs could also improve medication adherence, which leads to better health outcomes. This is a win for both patients and the healthcare system overall.

Arthritis and Autoimmune Treatments Are Included Too

Drugs like Enbrel and Stelara treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease. These are chronic conditions that require ongoing treatment, often at a very high cost. Both medications are part of the Medicare drug savings program. For patients managing long-term conditions, this could significantly reduce annual expenses. It also makes advanced treatments more accessible to those who previously struggled to afford them.

Cancer Treatment Costs Are Getting Some Relief

Cancer medications are often among the most expensive prescriptions on the market. Imbruvica, used to treat certain blood cancers, is now included in the negotiated pricing program. This is a major step toward reducing financial toxicity for cancer patients. Lower drug costs can ease the burden on both patients and their families. It also highlights how Medicare drug savings are targeting some of the most critical treatments.

How Much You Could Actually Save

The negotiated prices range from about 38% to 79% off previous list prices. That's a dramatic reduction compared to typical annual price increases. In total, Medicare is expected to save around $6 billion in 2026 alone. Patients themselves could save an additional $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs. These numbers show just how significant Medicare drug savings could be for everyday Americans.

When These Lower Prices Take Effect

The new negotiated prices officially went into effect in 2026. That means Medicare Part D plans are already adjusting to reflect these lower costs. If you're enrolled in Medicare, you may start seeing savings immediately, depending on your plan. It's important to review your coverage to understand how much you'll benefit. Timing matters, especially if you're considering switching plans.

What You Should Do Right Now to Maximize Savings

If you're on Medicare, now is the time to take action. Here is what you should be doing...

Review your current prescriptions and see if any are on the negotiated list. Talk to your doctor about switching to covered alternatives if possible. Compare Part D plans during open enrollment to find the best deal.

For years, high drug prices have been one of the biggest financial pressures facing seniors. The new Medicare drug savings program marks a major shift in how prescription costs are managed. While it doesn't solve every problem, it's a meaningful step toward affordability. Millions of Americans are already seeing relief, and more changes are on the way. If you rely on prescription medications, this could be one of the most important financial developments of the decade.

Have you noticed any savings on your prescriptions yet, or are you still paying high costs?