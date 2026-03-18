Aceaura Launches As India's New Luxury Women's Fashion Brand
AceAura, a new Indian luxury women's fashion brand, has officially launched its online store at , offering a curated collection of premium women's clothing designed for the modern, confident woman.
Rooted in classic elegance, refined silhouettes, and sophisticated cuts, AceAura brings timeless luxury to women across India and beyond. This is not fast fashion. This is enduring elegance - designed for the woman who knows her worth.
The debut collection features four signature styles - LineCraft Dress, NoirGrace Shirt Dress, PureLuxe Tunic, and Luxe Wrap Skort - each crafted to stand the test of time.
Brand Vision:
"AceAura was born to celebrate the iconic woman - one who carries herself with grace, confidence, and timeless style. We bring classic luxury to India and beyond."
- AceAura Founder
Key Highlights:
. Global Luxury Brand
. Proudly Indian
. Premium craftsmanship in every piece
. Timeless elegance meets bold sophistication
. Pan-India delivery
Discover the Collection:
Connect with AceAura:
Website:
Instagram:
YouTube: @theaceaura
Twitter/X:
Linkedin:
Email:...
For media inquiries:
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