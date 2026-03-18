Smallcap World Fund Inc. Acquires Common Shares Of Altus Group Limited
SCWF has not acquired any Altus securities other than the Purchased Shares since the commencement of Altus' substantial issuer bid.
The Purchased Shares were acquired in the ordinary course of SCWF's investment management business. SCWF may, in the future and from time to time, acquire or dispose of Altus securities depending on market conditions, subsequent developments affecting SCWF or its business, general market and economic conditions and/or other relevant factors.
This press release is disseminated in accordance with section 5.4 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.
For further information, please contact:
Torrence Frame
(213) 486-9200
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment