US Defends Blocking Maduro And Flores Legal Defense Funds

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Ricardo Vaz

CARACAS, (venezuelanalysis ) – The Trump administration has opposed a motion from Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores for the dismissal of US criminal charges on the grounds of the US Treasury blocking their legal defense funds.

In a court filing, US Justice Department prosecutors argued that“the defendants and their former regime” have been sanctioned by the US government for several years and that regulations from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)“expressly prohibit” that funds from a“sanctioned entity” be used to pay a“sanctioned person's” legal expenses.

“OFAC's denial of that request does not mean the [US] government violated the defendants' due process rights. The motions to dismiss should be denied,” the statement read.

Last month, Maduro and Flores' legal teams urged Judge Alvin Hellerstein to throw out the cases over the US government's interference with their“ability to retain counsel.” Defense attorney for the Venezuelan president, Barry Pollack, argued that Washington's actions violated Maduro's Sixth Amendment rights.

In a sworn statement handed to the court, Maduro declared that under Venezuelan law he is“entitled” to have his legal expenses covered by Caracas and confirmed that Pollack is his“counsel of choice.”

Pollack further added that, on January 9, OFAC issued permission for the Venezuelan government to cover Maduro and Flores' legal fees, only to withdraw it hours later. The high-profile attorney has announced plans to invoke Maduro's immunity as a sitting president as part of his legal strategy.

US prosecutors have claimed that the defendants are allowed to use“personal funds” to pay their attorneys' fees. However, both Maduro and Flores, as well as multiple immediate relatives, are under OFAC sanctions, making it illegal for US persons and entities to engage in financial transactions with them.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Venezuelan officials, including acting president Delcy Rodríguez, have yet to weigh in on the Trump administration's efforts to hamper Maduro and Flores' defense efforts.

President Maduro and his wife, who is also a National Assembly deputy, were kidnapped by US special forces on January 3 amid a bombing campaign against Caracas and nearby areas. Rodríguez, as sitting vice president, assumed the presidency on an acting basis after the Venezuelan Supreme Court decreed that Maduro's abduction constituted a“temporary absence.”

Maduro was indicted on charges of“narcoterrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.” Flores faces the latter three counts. Both pleaded not guilty in their arraignment hearing on January 5. The next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Despite reiterated“narcoterrorism” accusations, US officials have not presented evidence tying Maduro and other high-ranking officials to narcotics activities. Specialized reports have likewise found Venezuela to play a marginal role in global drug trafficking.

Following the January 3 attacks and presidential kidnapping, Rodríguez has fast-tracked a diplomatic rapprochement with the Trump administration. The acting president has hosted several US officials in Caracas while promoting a pro-business overhaul of the country's oil and mining laws aimed at courting Western corporations.

Caracas and Washington reestablished diplomatic ties on March 5 following a seven-year hiatus, with the White House formally recognizing Rodríguez as Venezuela's“sole leader” last week.

Since January 3, Venezuelan government supporters have staged multiple demonstrations to condemn the US attacks and demand the immediate release of the Venezuelan president and first lady.

US-based solidarity movements have also organised rallies in support of Maduro and Flores, including outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where they are detained.

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