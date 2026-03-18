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Ali Alizadeh

Ali Alizadeh


2026-03-18 10:04:04
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies and Creative Writing, Monash University
Profile Articles Activity

Ali Alizadeh's books include the collection of poems 'Towards the End' (Giramondo, 2020) and a work of aesthetic theory, 'Marx and Art' (Rowman & Littlefield, 2019). He's also the author of novels such as 'The Last Day of Jeanne d'Arc' (Giramondo, 2017) and 'Transactions' (University of Queensland Press, 2013). He is currently researching Marxism and co-hosts, with Jason Jones, 'Super Fun Scary Cast', a podcast dedicated to horror:

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies and Creative Writing, Monash University
Education
  • 2004 Deakin University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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