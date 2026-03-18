Ali Alizadeh
- Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies and Creative Writing, Monash University
Ali Alizadeh's books include the collection of poems 'Towards the End' (Giramondo, 2020) and a work of aesthetic theory, 'Marx and Art' (Rowman & Littlefield, 2019). He's also the author of novels such as 'The Last Day of Jeanne d'Arc' (Giramondo, 2017) and 'Transactions' (University of Queensland Press, 2013). He is currently researching Marxism and co-hosts, with Jason Jones, 'Super Fun Scary Cast', a podcast dedicated to horror:Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies and Creative Writing, Monash University
- 2004 Deakin University, PhD
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