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"cover©"hololive English 3rd Concert -All for One- Screening to Premiere in the UK at London's Genesis Cinema on 2 May 2026 The official UK screening of the hololive English 3rd Concert -All for One- will feature both Day 1 and 2 of the original concert, allowing UK fans to see the event in person for the first time.

London, UK - 18 Mar, 2026 - The third hololive English concert 'hololive English 3rd Concert -All for One-' will have its first official concert screening in the UK. Produced by Virtual Stage Productions, the UK version of the 2025 US concert will mark the first time a hololive concert is officially screened in the country, giving an opportunity for fans to see the live production at London's Genesis Cinema on 2 May 2026. Both Day 1 and Day 2 of the original event will be available to attend, with a runtime of 150 minutes each. Day 1 of the event will take place from 17:00 to 19:30, and Day 2 will take place from 20:00 to 22:30.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for hololive fans in the United Kingdom,” said Steve, the founder of Virtual Stage Production.“By holding this concert screening, we hope to provide a memorable experience to both old and new fans by putting a new spin on an event that not many in the UK would have had the opportunity to attend.”

Originally taken place at the Radio City Music Hall in 2025, the UK version of the concert will present a new experience that retains the integrity of its original US premiere. The screening will feature a complete redesign of the stage to accommodate the new venue alongside brand-new effects and lighting. Fans can expect event-exclusive experiences such as a licensed merchandise booth, talent cut-outs, and a photo wall. Standard admission will be priced at £35. A VIP option at £100 will also be available, allowing attendees to have all-day access to both screenings and selected merchandise.

hololive English is the English branch of the popular VTuber management group hololive Production, established by COVER Corporation in 2020. Aiming to provide entertainment to the world via their virtual streamers known as“VTubers”, their popular talents have garnered online and in-person crowds via their live streams on platforms such as YouTube and in-person concerts using their virtual avatars. Their talent roster includes popular VTubers such as Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, and the FUWAMOCO twins, with many of their talents having over 1 million subscribers.

Tickets will be able to be purchased at allforonescreening and Eventbrite from 10th of March. Event updates will also be posted on the concert's Instagram page at @allforoneEU.

About Virtual Stage Production s

Established at the beginning of 2026, Virtual Stage Productions (VSP) is the newly-established technical branch of Vocafest, an organisation dedicated to bringing virtual performances to the physical stage. By combining holographic projection technology, advanced lighting control, live audio engineering, and low-latency streaming infrastructure into one seamless production workflow, Virtual Stage Productions aims to create hybrid digital shows that bring justice to the virtual talent they represent.

More information about the company can be found at.

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