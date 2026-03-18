Queens Truck Accident Lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Legal Options For Truck Collision Victims In Queens County

QUEENS, NY - Commercial truck collisions on Queens roadways continue to result in serious injuries for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists navigating one of New York City's most heavily trafficked boroughs. Queens truck accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on the legal rights and compensation options available to individuals injured in truck accidents across Queens County.

According to Queens truck accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez, the severity of truck collisions often exceeds that of standard motor vehicle accidents due to the significant weight difference between commercial trucks and passenger vehicles. A fully loaded tractor-trailer can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, and the resulting injuries frequently require long-term medical treatment, rehabilitation, and extended time away from work. "Truck accident cases involve layers of complexity that standard car accident claims do not," explains Sanchez. "Identifying every responsible party is critical because it directly affects the amount of compensation an injured person can recover."

Queens truck accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez notes that multiple parties may bear liability in a single truck collision under New York law. The truck driver, the trucking company, cargo loading companies, vehicle or parts manufacturers, maintenance contractors, and even government entities may share responsibility depending on the circumstances. Under the legal doctrine of respondeat superior, an employer can be held vicariously liable for the negligent acts of its employee drivers, and the company may also face direct liability for negligent hiring, training, supervision, or maintenance practices.

Attorney Sanchez highlights that federal regulations enforced by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration play a significant role in truck accident litigation. Hours of Service rules under 49 CFR Part 395 limit property-carrying drivers to 11 hours of driving within a 14-hour on-duty window following 10 consecutive hours off duty. Violations of these federal standards, along with requirements for drug and alcohol testing, vehicle inspection and maintenance, driver qualifications, and cargo securement, can serve as strong evidence of negligence. "When a trucking company or driver violates federal safety regulations, that violation can be central to establishing fault," she adds.

New York's no-fault insurance system requires that an injured person's own insurance company cover initial medical expenses and lost wages through Personal Injury Protection benefits, regardless of who caused the crash. PIP benefits cover up to $50,000 for medical treatment, a portion of lost wages, and other reasonable expenses under New York Insurance Law Article 51. However, these benefits are rarely sufficient for truck accident victims whose injuries tend to be far more severe and costly. To file a lawsuit against the at-fault truck driver or trucking company and seek compensation for pain and suffering, the injuries must meet the serious injury threshold defined in New York Insurance Law Section 5102(d), which includes categories such as bone fractures, significant disfigurement, permanent loss of use of a body organ or system, and medically determined injuries preventing usual daily activities for at least 90 of the 180 days following the accident.

The firm emphasizes that truck accident claims in Queens may involve both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages include past and future medical expenses, lost wages and loss of future earning capacity, property damage, and out-of-pocket costs. Non-economic damages compensate for physical pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of consortium. In fatal truck accident cases, surviving family members may file a wrongful death claim under New York Estates, Powers and Trusts Law Section 5-4.1. "Trucking companies typically dispatch investigators and legal teams to the accident scene within hours to minimize their exposure," Sanchez observes. "Having experienced legal representation helps level the playing field and preserve critical evidence early in the process."

Sanchez advises that the statute of limitations for filing a personal injury lawsuit in New York is three years from the date of the accident under CPLR Section 214, though shorter deadlines apply in certain circumstances. Wrongful death claims must be filed within two years from the date of death, and claims against government entities generally require a Notice of Claim within 90 days. Acting promptly is essential because trucking companies are only required to retain driver logs, inspection records, and electronic data for limited periods, and a truck's Electronic Control Module data can be overwritten.

For individuals injured in truck collisions in Queens, consulting with an experienced attorney may help protect legal rights and identify all available avenues for compensation. K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. represents truck accident victims on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless compensation is recovered.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Jackson Heights, Queens-based law firm focused on personal injury representation, including truck accidents, motor vehicle collisions, and Labor Law claims. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm serves injured clients throughout Queens County, with consultations available in English and Spanish. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: