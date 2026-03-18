Mastory: The Kids Story App Turning Screen Time Into Meaningful Storytime

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New AI-Powered App Lets Kids and Parents Co-Create Personalized Stories in Seconds, Turning Screen Time Into Story Time

In homes across the world, a familiar scene plays out every evening: a tired parent, a restless child, and the quiet negotiation around screen time. Parents want their children to read, learn, and grow. Yet in a digital age, screens have become part of daily life.

What if screen time could become story time again?

That is the vision behind Mastory, a new kids storytelling app that is reimagining how families experience stories together.

Mastory is an AI-powered storytelling platform where children and parents co-create unique stories in seconds. Instead of passive scrolling or endless videos, families can generate personalized stories by simply choosing a character, an environment, and a theme. A brave fox in a magical forest. A curious astronaut on Mars. A shy dragon learning about friendship. Each story is unique and each story ends with an empowering message designed to support children's emotional growth, confidence, and imagination.

But Mastory is more than a storytelling tool. It is part of a growing movement to transform how children use technology.







Across the globe, parents are increasingly concerned about the quality of their children's screen time. Children are spending more time on devices than ever before, often consuming fast-paced content that leaves little room for imagination or reflection.

Mastory was created to offer a different kind of digital experience, one that slows things down, sparks creativity, and invites parents and children into meaningful moments together.

The app also introduces a powerful EdTech feature that allows parents, teachers, or caregivers to upload a learning topic, anything from the solar system to kindness to chemistry. Mastory then transforms that topic into an engaging story tailored for children. Learning becomes a narrative adventure. A child might explore history while reading about Vikings treasure hunt, or discover the water cycle while traveling with a curious turtle. Knowledge becomes memorable because it is wrapped inside a story.

Mastory is also designed to include the youngest storytellers. With the playful Mastory Pot, even toddlers can participate in the storytelling magic. Children simply add fun“ingredients,” such as emojis representing characters, animals, or objects, and Mastory cooks up a completely unique story.

All stories can also be listened to, turning storytelling into a calming audio experience during bedtime, quiet moments, or long car rides.

Mastory also makes storytelling deeply personal. Parents and children can take a photo of a drawing, a favorite teddy bear, or a cherished object, and Mastory will transform it into the hero of a brand-new story.

At its core, Mastory is about connection.

In a fast-moving world where parents often feel pressure to do more in less time, Mastory helps turn everyday moments into meaningful rituals: a story before bedtime, a learning adventure after school, or a quiet moment of imagination during the day.

Mastory was created by two mothers who simply wanted something better for their children. They wanted stories that inspire courage, kindness, curiosity, and self-belief. So they built the app they wished existed.

Because sometimes the most powerful innovation is helping families rediscover the magic of a story.

Mastory is available for free on the App Store and Google Play. Start creating stories with your family today.

About Mastory

Mastory is an AI-powered storytelling app built by two mothers in Sweden who wanted to give families a better alternative to mindless screen time. The app lets kids and parents create personalized stories together, turning everyday moments into opportunities for connection, creativity, and learning. With features like the EdTech story builder, the Mastory Pot for toddlers, audio stories, and photo-to-story creation, Mastory makes it easy for families to put imagination first. The app is part of a growing ecosystem of educational apps designed for kids and loved by parents, covering everything from storytelling to gaming, music, and homework help. Mastory is available in English, Spanish, German, and Swedish, and serves families across the globe.

Learn more at mastory