Turn Key Homes & Renovations Offers Complete Residential & Commercial Renovation And Remodeling Services In Calgary

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"Calgary renovation company handles residential and commercial kitchen and bathroom remodels, basement development, and full home renovations"Every project starts with a straightforward consultation where the team listens to what the homeowner wants, walks through realistic options, and puts together a clear plan with defined costs and timelines. There are no surprise charges midway through and no vague updates. Clients know what is happening at every stage.







CALGARY, AB - Turn Key Homes & Renovations is a Calgary-based home renovation company that takes care of the entire renovation process from start to finish. Homeowners in Calgary often struggle with finding reliable contractors, managing project timelines, and keeping costs under control. Turn Key Homes & Renovations was built to solve exactly that. The company handles everything in-house planning, construction, and final delivery so homeowners can focus on the result rather than the process.

Every project starts with a straightforward consultation where the team listens to what the homeowner wants, walks through realistic options, and puts together a clear plan with defined costs and timelines. There are no surprise charges midway through and no vague updates. Clients know what is happening at every stage.

Services

Turn Key Homes & Renovations works on a range of residential renovation projects across Calgary and nearby areas:



Home Renovations: The company takes on interior and exterior renovation work of all sizes. Whether a homeowner wants to update a single room or renovate the entire property, the team has the experience to plan and complete the work properly. Every project is built to last and done with materials suited to Calgary's climate.

Kitchen & Bathroom Remodels: Kitchens and bathrooms are two of the most used spaces in any home. Turn Key Homes & Renovations redesigns and rebuilds these spaces with practical layouts and quality finishes including cabinets, countertops, flooring, fixtures, and lighting. The goal is a space that works well and looks good for years.

Basement Development: Many Calgary homes have unfinished basements that sit unused. The company converts these spaces into fully finished rooms, family rooms, home offices, gyms, guest suites, or income-generating rental units. All basement development work meets Alberta building code requirements and is done with proper permits.

Residential Renovation & Remodeling: Turn Key Homes & Renovations handles full-scale residential remodeling projects across Calgary. From single-room refreshes to whole-home transformations, the team manages every phase of the project design, permits, construction, and finishing under one roof. Whether it's updating aging interiors, improving layouts, adding living space, or upgrading finishes, every job is completed with quality materials suited to Alberta's climate and built to last. Homeowners get a clear plan, defined costs, and consistent updates from start to finish with no surprises. Commercial Renovation & Remodeling: Turn Key Homes & Renovations brings the same structured, reliable approach to commercial renovation projects in Calgary. The company works with business owners to redesign and rebuild commercial spaces that meet operational needs, reflect a professional image, and comply with Alberta building codes and permit requirements. From office buildouts and retail refreshes to full commercial interior remodels, the team handles the entire process in-house keeping projects on schedule, on budget, and minimally disruptive to business operations.



"A lot of homeowners have had bad experiences with renovations in the past delays, cost overruns, contractors going quiet mid-project. We run things differently. Our clients always know where their project stands and what comes next." - Turn Key Homes & Renovations

Built for Calgary Homeowners

The company operates out of 1925 18 Ave NE, Suite 115 in Calgary, Alberta. Being locally based matters. The team understands Calgary's building codes, permit requirements, and the construction challenges that come with Alberta winters. This local experience means fewer delays, better material choices, and projects that hold up over time.

Turn Key Homes & Renovations works with homeowners across Calgary and the surrounding communities. The company's project managers stay involved throughout the entire job - not just at the start and end to make sure work is progressing as planned and any issues are caught early.

For homeowners who want a renovation done properly without the typical headaches, Turn Key Homes & Renovations is a straightforward choice.

About Turn Key Homes & Renovations

Turn Key Homes & Renovations is a full-service renovation company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company specializes in home renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodels, and basement development for residential clients throughout Calgary and the surrounding region. Every project is managed in-house with a focus on clear communication, honest pricing, and quality work. To learn more or to book a consultation, visit their Google Business Profile or contact the team directly.

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