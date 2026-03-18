Painting Company In Philadelphia, PA, Marks 10Th Year In Business

Philadelphia, PA - Beauty Walls and Floor celebrates a significant milestone this year as the company marks a decade of serving homeowners throughout Philadelphia. Founded in 2016 by Sviat Oleksyuk and his wife, the business began as a husband-and-wife team united by a shared philosophy about the importance of creating beautiful, healthy living environments. Over the past ten years, the company has grown from a two-person operation to a trusted team while maintaining the personalized service that defines its approach.

Sviat Oleksyuk, owner of Beauty Walls and Floor painting company in Philadelphia, PA, attributes the business's longevity to a commitment to quality and direct customer communication. "I really like houses and more importantly I like to make them beautiful and comfortable for people to live in," Oleksyuk said. "I see that every person spends most of his or her life inside a room whether it is a bedroom or living room, kitchen or office - all of them have a ceiling, walls, trim and a floor. All these parts of a room I love to beautify so it would be more comfortable and healthy to live in."

As a specialist of interior house painting in Philadelphia, PA, Oleksyuk remains the sole point of contact for customers, ensuring he is always on the job site to provide peace of mind and address any concerns immediately. This hands-on approach has become a hallmark of Beauty Walls and Floor's service model, distinguishing the company in a competitive market.

Beyond interior and exterior house painting in Philadelphia, PA projects, the company offers comprehensive services including restoration work and customization for new homeowners. Sviat Oleksyuk's expertise in floor installation in Philadelphia, PA further expands the company's ability to transform entire living spaces, creating healthier environments free from dust, germs, and mold.

For homeowners seeking a contractor who prioritizes both aesthetics and wellness, Beauty Walls and Floor offers the experience and dedication needed to bring visions to life. Visit to learn more about services and schedule a consultation today.