Car Enthusiasts Invited To Register Early For 2026 Cucamonga Classic Car Show On Route 66

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"Cucamonga Classic Car Show registration is now open for enthusiasts that would like their vehicle featured."Registration is now open for vehicles to be featured in the Cucamonga Classic Car Show.

Classic car owners from across Southern California are encouraged to register now for the 2026 Cucamonga Classic Car Show, one of the region's most anticipated Route 66 events. Hosted by the Cucamonga Service Station, this year's show will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the historic Sycamore Inn in Rancho Cucamonga.

Registration remains open through June 15, 2026 - or until all spaces are filled. Early registration is strongly recommended, as exhibitor spots are expected to fill quickly.

This long-standing event continues to draw a wide range of pre-1980s vehicles, custom builds, and classic cars, all set along the historic Route 66 corridor. A nominal registration fee applies.

Twelve selected vehicles will be professionally photographed and featured in the 2027 Cucamonga Service Station calendar.

The show is free to the public and will feature over 100 classic vehicles, along with music, food, vendors, and raffle prizes. Vendors interested in participating may contact....

“The Cucamonga Classic Car Show brings together automotive passion, community spirit, and the heritage of Route 66,” said Anthony Gonzalez, President.“Whether you're sharing a treasured ride or enjoying the lineup, it's a celebration that brings America's Mother Road to life.”

Now in its continuing tradition, the show attracts participants and visitors from across the region, creating a vibrant community atmosphere centered around classic cars and Route 66 history.

The Cucamonga Classic Car Show is hosted by Route 66 Inland Empire California (IECA), a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to preserving Route 66 history. Proceeds support the ongoing restoration and preservation of the Cucamonga Service Station Route 66 Museum.