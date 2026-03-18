Manhattan Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Explains Legal Requirements For Townhome Buyers And Sellers In New York

NEW YORK, NY - Buying or selling a townhome in Manhattan involves navigating a complex legal landscape distinct from co-op or condo transactions, including Certificate of Occupancy requirements, landmark preservation laws, and title complications. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) guides clients through the unique legal challenges these historic properties present.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, townhomes represent approximately 29,000 properties scattered across Manhattan, many dating back 100 to 150 years. These properties operate under a fundamentally different legal structure than co-ops or condos. Owners hold title to the entire building and land beneath it, which brings both autonomy and responsibility. There is no board approval process and no monthly maintenance fees, but owners must comply with all New York City building codes, zoning regulations, and landmark preservation requirements.

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky emphasizes that the Certificate of Occupancy is the single most critical legal document for any townhome. "The Certificate of Occupancy specifies the legal use of your property, including how many dwelling units it contains and what those units can be used for," explains Zinkovetsky. "Your actual use must match the legal designation, or you risk mortgage denial, insurance coverage issues, and building violations."

A building that appears to be a three-family home may legally be designated as a two-family or single-family property under its Certificate of Occupancy. This distinction affects mortgage eligibility, insurance coverage, rental income potential, and property taxes. Mortgage lenders require actual use to match the Certificate of Occupancy, and many will not close loans when mismatches exist. Operating units not listed on the Certificate of Occupancy can void insurance policies.

Attorney Zinkovetsky notes that many older Manhattan townhomes lack current Certificates of Occupancy or have documents that don't reflect decades of modifications. "Previous owners may have converted single-family homes to multi-family use without obtaining proper permits," he adds. "These situations are manageable but require legal intervention to resolve before closing."

Properties in landmark districts face additional restrictions under New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission regulations. The Landmarks Law requires Commission approval for any work affecting exterior appearance, including replacing windows or doors, painting facades different colors, installing air conditioning units, or modifying stoops. Simple maintenance receives staff-level approval, but significant changes require full Commission review taking months. Interior alterations generally do not require Commission approval unless interiors are also designated.

Title searches for Manhattan townhomes often reveal complications uncommon in co-op or condo transactions. Because these properties can be 100 to 150 years old, liens, judgments, easements, and encumbrances may have accumulated over generations. Common issues include mechanic's liens from unpaid contractors, tax liens from delinquent property taxes, judgment liens from court judgments against previous owners, and open Department of Buildings permits filed but never closed.

"Your attorney reviews the title report and negotiates resolution of any liens or encumbrances before closing," Zinkovetsky observes. "In some cases, the seller must pay off liens. In others, funds can be held in escrow at closing to satisfy outstanding claims."

Renovating Manhattan townhomes requires navigating the Department of Buildings permit process. Alteration Type 1 permits apply when renovations change building use, egress, or occupancy, such as converting single-family to multi-family or adding floors. These projects require new or amended Certificates of Occupancy. Alteration Type 2 permits cover renovations involving multiple systems without changing building use. Working without proper permits creates legal problems, including Department of Buildings violations, fines, and complications when selling.

Property taxes for townhomes fall under Tax Class 1, which generally has lower effective tax rates than Class 2 properties, where co-ops and condos are classified. The city limits annual assessment increases for Class 1 properties to six percent per year or 20 percent over five years. On a three-million-dollar townhome, this can translate to $10,000 to $20,000 in annual tax savings compared to equivalent space in a Class 2 building.

For those buying or selling townhomes in Manhattan, working with an experienced real estate attorney may help navigate Certificate of Occupancy issues, landmark restrictions, and title complications.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a New York-based real estate law firm handling residential and commercial transactions throughout Manhattan and the surrounding areas. Led by attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, who has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers Magazine for eight consecutive years, the firm specializes in townhome transactions involving landmark properties and complex title issues. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090.

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