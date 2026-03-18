New Jersey DUI Defense Attorney Rachel Kugel Explains How DUI Charges May Be Reduced To Reckless Driving

NEWARK, NJ - A recent change in New Jersey law now permits prosecutors to offer plea agreements in DWI cases, opening the door for certain charges to be reduced to reckless driving under specific circumstances. New Jersey DUI defense attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( ) is providing guidance on when and how drivers charged with DWI may qualify for a reduction to a lesser traffic offense.

According to New Jersey DUI defense attorney Rachel Kugel, the shift stems from P.L. 2023, c.191, signed into law on December 21, 2023, which authorizes plea agreements in DWI matters notwithstanding any prior judicial directive. Following this statutory change, the New Jersey Supreme Court issued an Order dated February 23, 2024, formally withdrawing the longstanding Guideline 4 limitation that had previously barred plea deals in DWI cases. "This legislative change represents a meaningful shift in how DWI cases can be resolved in New Jersey," explains Kugel. "Drivers who previously had no path to a reduction now have options that were simply unavailable before."

New Jersey DUI defense attorney Rachel Kugel notes that a plea reduction is not automatic and requires both a prosecutorial recommendation and court approval supported by a valid factual basis. Under N.J.S.A. 39:4-96, reckless driving requires proof that an individual operated a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, which is a distinct legal standard from the impairment-based elements of a DWI charge under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50. Both offenses are classified as Title 39 motor vehicle violations rather than criminal offenses, though DWI carries significantly harsher penalties.

Attorney Kugel emphasizes that several factors influence whether prosecutors will recommend a reduction. First-time offenders with a blood alcohol concentration near the 0.08% legal threshold, cases involving no crash or injuries, and situations where defensible issues exist with the traffic stop or breath test procedures are generally viewed as stronger candidates. "Identifying weaknesses in the state's evidence is often the key to securing a favorable plea agreement," she adds. "Procedural errors during the stop or testing process can significantly change the trajectory of a case."

Cases involving higher BAC levels at or above 0.15%, incidents resulting in property damage or injuries, commercial driver's license holders, and individuals with prior DWI convictions face considerably greater difficulty in obtaining a reduction. Prosecutors across Hudson County Municipal Court, Jersey City Municipal Court, and other New Jersey courts exercise discretion on a case-by-case basis when evaluating plea agreements.

The penalty differences between the two charges are substantial. A first-offense DWI conviction in the lower BAC tier carries fines of $250 to $400, up to 30 days in jail, a three-month license suspension, and mandatory participation in the Intoxicated Driver Resource Center program. Higher BAC levels trigger longer suspensions of seven months to one year and may require installation of an ignition interlock device. Reckless driving, by contrast, carries fines of $50 to $200 and adds five points to a driving record but does not impose the automatic license forfeiture or IDRC requirements associated with a DWI conviction.

Kugel also distinguishes reckless driving from two other common traffic violations. Careless driving under N.J.S.A. 39:4-97 covers inattentive or negligent behavior and carries two license points, while unsafe driving may serve as a no-point alternative in certain municipal court proceedings. "Understanding the differences between these charges is essential when evaluating plea options," Kugel observes. "A reduction from DWI to reckless driving or even careless driving can significantly change the long-term consequences for a driver's record and insurance rates."

Individuals who are proactive in their defense preparation may also strengthen their position in negotiations. Enrolling in alcohol education or treatment programs before a court date can demonstrate responsibility and may positively influence prosecutorial recommendations. An experienced defense attorney can audit the circumstances of the traffic stop, review breath or blood test evidence, identify potential suppression arguments, and present mitigation that supports a favorable outcome.

For those facing DWI or reckless driving charges in New Jersey, consulting with a knowledgeable defense attorney may help protect driving privileges and minimize long-term consequences.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Newark-based law firm focused on defending individuals charged with Driving Under the Influence of alcohol or controlled substances. Led by attorney Rachel Kugel, Esq., a member of the National College of DWI Defense and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, the firm represents clients throughout New Jersey, Jersey City, and Hudson County. The Kugel Law Firm has been recognized as an AVVO-rated firm and was included on the Rising Star SuperLawyers list for three consecutive years. For consultations, call (973) 854-0098.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: