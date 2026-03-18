Abaxx Joins Singapore Bullion Market Association

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), today announced that Abaxx Singapore has joined the Singapore Bullion Market Association (“”) as a Local Associate Member.

The Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) is a non-profit, member-driven industry body representing participants across the precious metals value chain, including bullion banks, exchanges, refineries, trading firms, and logistics providers. It convenes the key institutions that underpin Singapore's position as a regional hub for physical gold trading and custody, supporting bullion market activity across the Asia-Pacific.

The membership reflects Abaxx's increasing role in the physical gold market, as participation grows in Abaxx Exchange's kilobar futures contract, deliverable into Singapore. Supported by the Company's co-located spot and futures infrastructure, Abaxx is establishing a direct access point for the kilobar market and enabling the next phase of market expansion as the region strengthens its role in global gold trading.

In a recent pilot, the Company demonstrated the mobilization of physical gold as collateral within existing market structures, enabling T+0 ownership transfer to support financing against vaulted inventory. The transaction illustrates how Abaxx Digital Title can be applied to vaulted gold to address inefficiencies in a $47 billion segment of gold trade finance, aligning with SBMA's focus on deepening Singapore's leadership in bullion services.1

“Abaxx has anchored its integrated precious metals market infrastructure in Singapore to align with Asia's physical trade,” said Nancy Seah, Chief Executive Officer of Abaxx Exchange.“That approach is consistent with the direction SBMA has set for the next phase of market development, and we look forward to contributing to smarter precious metals markets.”

“We are pleased to welcome Abaxx Exchange as a new Local Associate Member of the Singapore Bullion Market Association,” said Albert Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of SBMA.“The newly launched Abaxx Gold Singapore futures contract is a timely addition to gold market infrastructure in Asia. More than simply listing another futures contract, it seeks to establish a Singapore-based, kilobar-native, physically deliverable benchmark supported by co-located spot infrastructure and modernised title and transfer mechanisms. This integrated approach has the potential to strengthen hedging efficiency and further connect physical and derivatives markets within the Asian time zone. We look forward to working closely with Abaxx Exchange and to supporting the continued growth and international standing of Singapore's bullion market.”

1 Source: ICC Trade Register Summary Report: Global Risks in Trade Finance, International Chamber of Commerce, November 2023.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange's physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“purpose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx's objectives and future plans, Abaxx's anticipated role in the physical gold market, the benefits of Abaxx Singapore joining the SBMA, the development of commodities markets in the Asia-Pacific region and anticipated use cases for Abaxx Digital Title. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy and commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.