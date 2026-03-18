Reverse Osmosis Precision Filtration Water Treatment Fully Automatic Filtration Purification Water System

(MENAFN- GetNews) This is a high-integration, fully automated compact water treatment system that takes reverse osmosis (RO) deep desalination and purification as the core, and matches multi-stage precision filtration (pre-Ro precision protection + post-RO terminal polishing) as the auxiliary process. It is designed for raw water with relatively good basic quality (e.g., tap water, low-turbidity/low-hardness groundwater, pretreated reclaimed water) and scenarios requiring standard pure water with simple equipment, small floor area and unmanned operation system abandons complex pretreatment units (e.g., sand filter, softener) and adopts a streamlined precision filtration + RO core process, with a full-automatic PLC/microcomputer control system realizing intelligent start/stop, membrane flushing, pressure regulation and fault alarm for the whole process. The multi-stage precision filtration forms a full-cycle protection for the RO membrane (prevention of physical pollution) and polishes the final pure water quality (removal of fine impurities), making the produced water stably meet the requirements of industrial process water, commercial direct drinking water, laboratory pure water and daily high-standard water use Process Design LogicAiming at good-quality raw water (turbidity ≤5NTU, hardness ≤3mmol/L, residual chlorine ≤0.5mg/L), the system adopts a scientific streamlined design with the core logic of“graded precision filtration protection → RO deep desalination → terminal precision filtration polishing”, which balances purification efficiency, equipment compactness and operation cost:
Pre-RO precision filtration (core protection): Adopt multi-stage graded precision filtration to remove all physical impurities (suspended solids, fine particles, colloids) in raw water that may cause RO membrane blockage and scratching, ensuring the RO inlet water SDI ≤5 (the key operation index of RO membrane) and avoiding physical pollution of the core RO membrane.
RO deep desalination (purification core): As the core unit, RO intercepts ≥97% of dissolved salts, heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, trace organic matters and other soluble impurities in water, realizing the qualitative improvement of water quality from raw water to standard pure water.
Post-RO terminal precision filtration (water quality polishing): Perform fine precision filtration on the RO produced water to remove tiny impurities such as microbial flocs, membrane fragments and fine particles generated during RO system operation, and avoid secondary pollution in the water storage and delivery process, ensuring the cleanliness and stability of the final effluent.
Full automation (operation core): Integrate all control logic into the microcomputer/PLC system, link with liquid level, pressure and conductivity sensors to realize unmanned operation, and reduce manual intervention and operation threshold to the greatest extent.
Whole Process Working Principle (Fully Automatic Unmanned Operation)The whole system runs in a fully automatic closed loop, and the entire process from raw water intake to pure water output is completed without manual operation. The system can automatically start water production when the pure water tank is short of water, automatically stop when the tank is full, automatically flush the RO membrane when starting/shutting down, and automatically alarm and protect when abnormal conditions (e.g., low pressure, unqualified water quality) occur. The specific working process is as follows:
Raw Water Intake & Boosting: Raw water is pumped into the system by a stainless steel booster pump with stable pressure (0.2~0.3MPa), and the pump is equipped with dry running and overload protection to avoid damage caused by water shortage or overload. The intake flow is matched with the rated water production capacity of the system.
First-stage Precision Filtration (5μm): Raw water enters the 5μm PP melt-blown precision filter to remove large particle fine impurities (≥5μm) such as suspended solids, rust and colloids in water, which is the first barrier to protect the subsequent filter elements and RO membrane.
Second-stage Precision Filtration (1μm, optional): For raw water with slightly higher turbidity, the water after 5μm filtration enters the 1μm precision cartridge filter for deep physical impurity removal, further reducing the particle content in water and ensuring the RO inlet water quality is more stable (can be omitted for tap water with excellent quality).
RO Pre-treatment Auxiliary (optional dosing): For raw water with low hardness/salinity, the system is equipped with a miniature automatic scale inhibitor dosing device (optional) to add a small amount of food-grade scale inhibitor, which prevents slight scaling of the RO membrane and extends the service life of the membrane (no dosing required for ultra-low hardness raw water).
RO Deep Desalination & Purification: The pretreated qualified water is pressurized to 1.0~2.0MPa (low pressure, energy-saving) by a special RO high-pressure pump and enters the RO membrane module (low-pressure composite membrane). Under pressure, water molecules selectively pass through the RO membrane (pore size 0.0001μm) to form pure water and flow to the post-RO filtration unit; dissolved salts, bacteria, viruses and other soluble impurities are intercepted on the membrane surface and discharged as concentrated water (the concentrated water flow is adjustable to control the water recovery rate).
Post-RO Terminal Precision Filtration (0.22μm/0.45μm): The RO produced water enters the 0.22μm/0.45μm microporous membrane precision filter (terminal polishing), which removes tiny impurities such as microbial flocs, RO membrane fragments and fine colloids generated during RO operation, ensuring the final effluent particle size ≤0.22μm/0.45μm and the water quality is cleaner and more stable.
Pure Water Storage & Pressurized Delivery: The water after terminal precision filtration is stored in a sealed food-grade pure water tank equipped with a liquid level sensor. When the water level is low, the sensor sends a signal to the control system to start the whole system for water production; when the water level is full, the system automatically stops. A pure water delivery pump with pressure maintaining function delivers the pure water in the tank to the water use point with stable pressure (0.2~0.3MPa) to meet the on-demand water use of users.
Automatic Flushing & Fault Protection: The system automatically flushes the RO membrane with raw water/pure water for 1~2 minutes when starting and shutting down to remove the impurities adsorbed on the membrane surface and prevent membrane pollution; when the system has abnormal conditions such as low raw water pressure, high RO pressure and unqualified pure water conductivity, the control system will trigger acousto-optic alarm and even automatic shutdown protection to avoid equipment damage.
Main Component System (Compact Integrated Design)The system adopts a wall-mounted/skid-mounted compact integrated design, all components are assembled on a 304 stainless steel frame or a wall-mounted cabinet, with a small floor area (even can be installed in a narrow space such as a kitchen and equipment room) and standardized quick-connect pipelines. The whole system is divided into 6 functional units, all of which are controlled by a fully automatic microcomputer/PLC system, with clear division of labor and coordinated operation.1. Raw Water Intake & Boosting Unit
Stainless steel booster pump: Flow matching the system rated water production (0.2~10m3/h customizable), head 20~30m, with dry running, overload and overpressure protection;
Raw water pressure gauge/flow meter: Real-time monitoring of intake pressure and flow, with abnormal pressure alarm function;
Water inlet solenoid valve: Fully automatic on/off linked with the pure water tank liquid level and control system.
2. Pre-RO Graded Precision Filtration Unit (RO Membrane Protection Core)
5μm PP melt-blown precision filter: Stainless steel/engineering plastic shell, replaceable filter element, first-stage physical impurity removal;
1μm precision cartridge filter (optional): Deep physical impurity removal for slightly poor raw water, shell shared with 5μm filter for compact structure;
Filter element replacement reminder: Pressure difference alarm device, which triggers a reminder when the filter element is blocked by impurities, facilitating timely replacement.
3. RO Auxiliary Dosing Unit (Optional)
Miniature scale inhibitor dosing pump: Quantitative dosing according to raw water flow, adjustable dosing amount;
Food-grade scale inhibitor tank: Small-capacity PE tank (0.5~5L), easy to add medicament, with liquid level low alarm.
4. Core Purification – Fully Automatic RO Desalination Unit
RO high-pressure pump: Stainless steel low-pressure high-efficiency pump, pressure 1.0~2.0MPa adjustable, energy-saving and low-noise, special for small and medium-sized RO systems;
RO membrane module: Low-pressure composite polyamide RO membrane (4040/2012 model, matching system flow), desalination rate ≥97%, high flux and low energy consumption;
RO membrane shell: FRP/stainless steel pressure-bearing shell, sealed and corrosion-resistant, easy to disassemble and replace the membrane;
Concentrated water regulating valve: Manually/automatically adjustable, control the RO system water recovery rate (60~70% for standard configuration), save raw water;
RO automatic flushing valve group: Realize automatic flushing of the RO membrane when starting/shutting down, no manual operation required.
5. Post-RO Terminal Precision Filtration & Pure Water Storage Unit
0.22μm/0.45μm terminal precision filter: Stainless steel shell, microporous membrane filter element (PP/PTFE material), terminal water quality polishing, optional sterile design for drinking water;
Sealed pure water tank: Food-grade 304 stainless steel/PE tank, volume 50L~10m3 (customizable), with 0.22μm air filter (prevent secondary pollution), liquid level sensor and overflow port;
Pure water delivery pump: Stainless steel pressure maintaining pump, stable water supply pressure for water use points, with pressure relief protection;
Water quality monitoring instrument: Conductivity/TDS meter (installed at the pure water tank outlet), real-time display of pure water quality, with unqualified water quality alarm function;
UV sterilizer (optional): For drinking water scenarios, 254nm ultraviolet sterilizer, kill ≥99.9% of residual microorganisms in pure water, no chemical residue.
6. Fully Automatic Control & Monitoring Unit (System Core)
Microcomputer/PLC controller: Integrated control panel with digital display, support Chinese/English, set key parameters (flushing time, pressure threshold, conductivity alarm value) by one key;
Sensors: Liquid level sensor (pure water tank), pressure sensor (raw water/RO inlet/outlet), conductivity/TDS sensor (pure water outlet); all data are transmitted to the controller in real time;
Acousto-optic alarm device: Audible and visual alarm for abnormal conditions (low raw water pressure, high RO pressure, low pure water tank level, unqualified water quality);
Power distribution system: With overvoltage, overcurrent and leakage protection, adapt to 220V/380V power supply (matching system model);
Remote control (optional): Add WIFI/4G module, realize real-time monitoring of system operation status and remote start/stop via mobile phone APP/ computer.
Core Product Features
Streamlined process, compact structure
Aiming at good-quality raw water, it abandons complex pretreatment units and adopts a precision filtration + RO core process, with wall-mounted/skid-mounted design, small floor area (the smallest model only occupies 0.2m2), and can be installed in narrow spaces such as equipment rooms, kitchens and commercial counters, suitable for small and medium-sized water use scenarios.
Fully automatic unmanned operation
The whole system is controlled by a microcomputer/PLC, realizing automatic start/stop (linked with pure water tank liquid level), automatic RO membrane flushing, automatic pressure regulation and automatic fault alarm; no on-site manual duty is required, and ordinary staff can operate it after simple training.
High-quality pure water, stable output
RO desalination rate ≥97%, the final effluent conductivity ≤10μS/cm (tap water as raw water), turbidity ≤0.1NTU, bacteria ≤0CFU/mL (with UV sterilizer); the water quality is stable and meets the national standards of drinking pure water (GB 17323-1998) and industrial pure water (GB/T 19249-2018).
Multi-stage precision filtration, all-round RO membrane protection
Pre-RO graded precision filtration removes all physical impurities that may pollute the RO membrane, and the optional scale inhibitor dosing device prevents slight scaling; the automatic flushing function of the RO membrane further reduces the pollution risk, extending the RO membrane service life to 2~4 years.
Energy-saving and low consumption, low operation cost
Adopt low-pressure RO membrane and high-efficiency energy-saving pump, the operating pressure is only 1.0~2.0MPa (lower than traditional RO systems), and the power consumption is low (≤0.5kW per ton of pure water); the consumables are simple and the replacement cost is low, which is suitable for long-term continuous operation.
Strong expandability, flexible configuration
The system can be flexibly configured according to water use demand: add a 1μm precision filter for slightly poor raw water, add a UV sterilizer/ozone sterilizer for drinking water, add a TOC remover for laboratory water use, and add a remote control module for intelligent management; the water production capacity can be customized from 0.2m3/h to 10m3/h.
Easy installation and maintenance, low threshold
The whole system is pre-assembled and debugged in the factory, and the on-site installation only needs to connect the raw water pipe, pure water pipe and power supply (can be put into use in a few hours); the consumables (filter element, membrane) are standard parts, easy to purchase and replace, and the daily maintenance only needs regular replacement of consumables and simple inspection.
Complete protection functions, high operation safety
The system is equipped with multiple protection functions: booster pump dry running protection, high-pressure pump overload/overpressure protection, low raw water pressure alarm, unqualified pure water quality alarm, pure water tank overfill protection; it can automatically alarm and even shut down for faults, avoiding equipment damage caused by misoperation or abnormal raw water quality.
Typical Application ScenariosThe system is a cost-effective compact pure water system suitable for small and medium-sized water use scenarios with good raw water quality (tap water/low-hardness groundwater) and requirements for automatic operation, small equipment and stable pure water quality. The rated water production capacity can be customized from 0.2m3/h (household/commercial small model) to 10m3/h (small industrial/commercial model), covering commercial, industrial, laboratory and daily water use fields:
Commercial direct drinking water: Small and medium-sized hotels, cafes, milk tea shops, restaurants, office buildings and gyms, providing high-standard direct drinking pure water for customers and employees, replacing bottled water and saving water costs.
Small industrial process water: Small workshops (cosmetics, small electronic components, food processing, printing and dyeing), used as process water, cleaning water and cooling water, meeting the basic pure water requirements of small-scale production.
Laboratory pure water: Small laboratories (schools, small testing institutions, research and development rooms), producing laboratory pure water for chemical analysis, instrument testing and small-scale experiments (can be used as raw water for ultra-pure water machines).
Residential/commercial centralized water supply: Villas, high-end communities, property service centers and small supermarkets, providing pure water for daily drinking, cooking and washing, improving the quality of domestic water.
Medical and health institutions: Small clinics, dental clinics, beauty salons and community health service centers, used as cleaning water for medical equipment, hand washing water and drinking water for patients, meeting the hygiene requirements of medical and health fields.
Mobile water supply (customizable): Customized skid-mounted small models for construction sites, field operation bases and mobile water stations, realizing on-site automatic pure water production with tap water/well water as raw water.
Key Technical Parameters (Standard Configuration, Common Models)
|Model (Rated Water Production)
|0.5m3/h (Small Commercial)
|1m3/h (Medium Commercial)
|5m3/h (Small Industrial)
| RO Desalination Rate
| ≥97%
| ≥97%
| ≥97%
| Final Effluent Conductivity
| ≤10μS/cm (tap water raw)
| ≤10μS/cm (tap water raw)
| ≤10μS/cm (tap water raw)
| Pre-RO Filtration Precision
| 5μm
| 5μm (1μm optional)
| 5μm+1μm
| Post-RO Filtration Precision
| 0.45μm
| 0.22μm
| 0.22μm
| RO Membrane Model
| 2012
| 4040 (1 piece)
| 4040 (2 pieces)
| Water Recovery Rate
| ≥60%
| ≥60%
| ≥70%
| Control Mode
| Microcomputer automatic
| Microcomputer automatic
| PLC automatic
| Power Supply
| 220V/50Hz (single-phase)
| 220V/50Hz (single-phase)
| 380V/50Hz (three-phase)
| Total Power Consumption
| ≤0.3kW
| ≤0.5kW
| ≤2.0kW
| Pure Water Tank Volume (Standard)
| 100L
| 500L
| 2m3
| Installation Type
| Wall-mounted
| Skid-mounted/wall-mounted
| Skid-mounted
| Floor Area
| ≤0.2m2
| ≤0.5m2
| ≤1.5m2
| Optional Functions
| UV sterilizer, TDS display
| Remote control, UV sterilizer
| Remote monitoring, dosing device
Daily Operation & Maintenance (Ultra-low Cost, Simple Operation)The system has a high degree of automation and a streamlined structure, with extremely simple daily operation and maintenance, no professional water treatment technicians required, and the maintenance cost is only for the replacement of consumables (about 0.3~0.8 yuan per ton of pure water). The key maintenance points are as follows:
Consumables Replacement (Timely & Regular):
5μm PP filter element: Replace every 1~3 months (adjust according to raw water turbidity);
1μm filter element (optional): Replace every 3~6 months;
0.22μm/0.45μm terminal filter element: Replace every 6~12 months;
RO membrane: Replace every 2~4 years (replace when the desalination rate is lower than 90% or the water production capacity is significantly reduced);
Scale inhibitor (optional): Add in time according to consumption (1~2 times a year for small models).
Routine Inspection (Monthly):
Check the sealing performance of pipelines and valves to prevent water leakage;
Check the operation status of pumps (booster pump/high-pressure pump/delivery pump) and listen for abnormal noise;
Clean the surface of the control panel and filter shell to remove dust and dirt.
Instrument Calibration (Annual):
Calibrate the conductivity/TDS meter to ensure the accuracy of water quality monitoring;
Calibrate pressure gauges and flow meters to ensure the normal operation of the automatic control system.
Tank and Pipeline Cleaning (6~12 Months):
Clean the sealed pure water tank with clean water and disinfect it with food-grade disinfectant (chlorine dioxide) to prevent secondary pollution;
Flush the whole pipeline with pure water to remove sediment and impurities accumulated in the pipeline.
Long-term Idle Protection:
If the system is not used for a long time (more than 1 month), flush the RO membrane with pure water and fill the membrane with protective liquid;
Empty the water in the pure water tank and pipeline to avoid water deterioration and pipeline corrosion.
Customization OptionsThe standard configuration can be flexibly customized according to your actual raw water quality, water use demand and on-site installation conditions, and the customization content is simple and targeted, which can meet personalized water purification requirements:
Water production capacity customization: Customize the rated water production capacity from 0.2m3/h to 10m3/h according to water use demand;
Filtration precision customization: Add 1μm precision filtration for slightly poor raw water; upgrade to 0.22μm sterile precision filtration for drinking water/medical water use;
Water quality function customization: Add UV/ozone sterilizer for disinfection (drinking water); add TOC remover for laboratory water use; add mineralization device for domestic water (add trace minerals);
Control function customization: Add WIFI/4G remote control/monitoring module (mobile phone APP operation); add water flow metering and charging function (commercial water supply);
Installation type customization: Wall-mounted (narrow space), skid-mounted (fixed water use point), mobile trailer (field water supply);
Material customization: Upgrade the filter shell and pipeline to 316L stainless steel for corrosive raw water; use food-grade all-stainless steel components for drinking water scenarios.
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