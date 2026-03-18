Reverse Osmosis Precision Filtration Water Treatment Fully Automatic Filtration Purification Water System

Whole Process Working Principle (Fully Automatic Unmanned Operation)The whole system runs in a fully automatic closed loop, and the entire process from raw water intake to pure water output is completed without manual operation. The system can automatically start water production when the pure water tank is short of water, automatically stop when the tank is full, automatically flush the RO membrane when starting/shutting down, and automatically alarm and protect when abnormal conditions (e.g., low pressure, unqualified water quality) occur. The specific working process is as follows:

Main Component System (Compact Integrated Design)The system adopts a wall-mounted/skid-mounted compact integrated design, all components are assembled on a 304 stainless steel frame or a wall-mounted cabinet, with a small floor area (even can be installed in a narrow space such as a kitchen and equipment room) and standardized quick-connect pipelines. The whole system is divided into 6 functional units, all of which are controlled by a fully automatic microcomputer/PLC system, with clear division of labor and coordinated operation.1. Raw Water Intake & Boosting Unit



Stainless steel booster pump: Flow matching the system rated water production (0.2~10m3/h customizable), head 20~30m, with dry running, overload and overpressure protection;

Raw water pressure gauge/flow meter: Real-time monitoring of intake pressure and flow, with abnormal pressure alarm function; Water inlet solenoid valve: Fully automatic on/off linked with the pure water tank liquid level and control system.

2. Pre-RO Graded Precision Filtration Unit (RO Membrane Protection Core)



5μm PP melt-blown precision filter: Stainless steel/engineering plastic shell, replaceable filter element, first-stage physical impurity removal;

1μm precision cartridge filter (optional): Deep physical impurity removal for slightly poor raw water, shell shared with 5μm filter for compact structure; Filter element replacement reminder: Pressure difference alarm device, which triggers a reminder when the filter element is blocked by impurities, facilitating timely replacement.

3. RO Auxiliary Dosing Unit (Optional)



Miniature scale inhibitor dosing pump: Quantitative dosing according to raw water flow, adjustable dosing amount; Food-grade scale inhibitor tank: Small-capacity PE tank (0.5~5L), easy to add medicament, with liquid level low alarm.

4. Core Purification – Fully Automatic RO Desalination Unit



RO high-pressure pump: Stainless steel low-pressure high-efficiency pump, pressure 1.0~2.0MPa adjustable, energy-saving and low-noise, special for small and medium-sized RO systems;

RO membrane module: Low-pressure composite polyamide RO membrane (4040/2012 model, matching system flow), desalination rate ≥97%, high flux and low energy consumption;

RO membrane shell: FRP/stainless steel pressure-bearing shell, sealed and corrosion-resistant, easy to disassemble and replace the membrane;

Concentrated water regulating valve: Manually/automatically adjustable, control the RO system water recovery rate (60~70% for standard configuration), save raw water; RO automatic flushing valve group: Realize automatic flushing of the RO membrane when starting/shutting down, no manual operation required.

5. Post-RO Terminal Precision Filtration & Pure Water Storage Unit



0.22μm/0.45μm terminal precision filter: Stainless steel shell, microporous membrane filter element (PP/PTFE material), terminal water quality polishing, optional sterile design for drinking water;

Sealed pure water tank: Food-grade 304 stainless steel/PE tank, volume 50L~10m3 (customizable), with 0.22μm air filter (prevent secondary pollution), liquid level sensor and overflow port;

Pure water delivery pump: Stainless steel pressure maintaining pump, stable water supply pressure for water use points, with pressure relief protection;

Water quality monitoring instrument: Conductivity/TDS meter (installed at the pure water tank outlet), real-time display of pure water quality, with unqualified water quality alarm function; UV sterilizer (optional): For drinking water scenarios, 254nm ultraviolet sterilizer, kill ≥99.9% of residual microorganisms in pure water, no chemical residue.

6. Fully Automatic Control & Monitoring Unit (System Core)



Microcomputer/PLC controller: Integrated control panel with digital display, support Chinese/English, set key parameters (flushing time, pressure threshold, conductivity alarm value) by one key;

Sensors: Liquid level sensor (pure water tank), pressure sensor (raw water/RO inlet/outlet), conductivity/TDS sensor (pure water outlet); all data are transmitted to the controller in real time;

Acousto-optic alarm device: Audible and visual alarm for abnormal conditions (low raw water pressure, high RO pressure, low pure water tank level, unqualified water quality);

Power distribution system: With overvoltage, overcurrent and leakage protection, adapt to 220V/380V power supply (matching system model); Remote control (optional): Add WIFI/4G module, realize real-time monitoring of system operation status and remote start/stop via mobile phone APP/ computer.

Core Product Features

Aiming at good-quality raw water, it abandons complex pretreatment units and adopts a precision filtration + RO core process, with wall-mounted/skid-mounted design, small floor area (the smallest model only occupies 0.2m2), and can be installed in narrow spaces such as equipment rooms, kitchens and commercial counters, suitable for small and medium-sized water use scenarios.

The whole system is controlled by a microcomputer/PLC, realizing automatic start/stop (linked with pure water tank liquid level), automatic RO membrane flushing, automatic pressure regulation and automatic fault alarm; no on-site manual duty is required, and ordinary staff can operate it after simple training.

RO desalination rate ≥97%, the final effluent conductivity ≤10μS/cm (tap water as raw water), turbidity ≤0.1NTU, bacteria ≤0CFU/mL (with UV sterilizer); the water quality is stable and meets the national standards of drinking pure water (GB 17323-1998) and industrial pure water (GB/T 19249-2018).

Pre-RO graded precision filtration removes all physical impurities that may pollute the RO membrane, and the optional scale inhibitor dosing device prevents slight scaling; the automatic flushing function of the RO membrane further reduces the pollution risk, extending the RO membrane service life to 2~4 years.

Adopt low-pressure RO membrane and high-efficiency energy-saving pump, the operating pressure is only 1.0~2.0MPa (lower than traditional RO systems), and the power consumption is low (≤0.5kW per ton of pure water); the consumables are simple and the replacement cost is low, which is suitable for long-term continuous operation.

The system can be flexibly configured according to water use demand: add a 1μm precision filter for slightly poor raw water, add a UV sterilizer/ozone sterilizer for drinking water, add a TOC remover for laboratory water use, and add a remote control module for intelligent management; the water production capacity can be customized from 0.2m3/h to 10m3/h.

The whole system is pre-assembled and debugged in the factory, and the on-site installation only needs to connect the raw water pipe, pure water pipe and power supply (can be put into use in a few hours); the consumables (filter element, membrane) are standard parts, easy to purchase and replace, and the daily maintenance only needs regular replacement of consumables and simple inspection.

The system is equipped with multiple protection functions: booster pump dry running protection, high-pressure pump overload/overpressure protection, low raw water pressure alarm, unqualified pure water quality alarm, pure water tank overfill protection; it can automatically alarm and even shut down for faults, avoiding equipment damage caused by misoperation or abnormal raw water quality.

Typical Application ScenariosThe system is a cost-effective compact pure water system suitable for small and medium-sized water use scenarios with good raw water quality (tap water/low-hardness groundwater) and requirements for automatic operation, small equipment and stable pure water quality. The rated water production capacity can be customized from 0.2m3/h (household/commercial small model) to 10m3/h (small industrial/commercial model), covering commercial, industrial, laboratory and daily water use fields:

Key Technical Parameters (Standard Configuration, Common Models)