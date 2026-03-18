Diesel Electric Bikes Launches RS-1 And RX-1 Performance E-Bikes

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California startup launches the RS-1 and RX-1, a pair of high-powered electric bikes designed for experienced riders

CALIFORNIA - March 18, 2026 - Diesel Electric Bikes today launched its first two electric bicycle models, the RS-1 and the RX-1, marking the company's entry into a U.S. e-bike market that has grown steadily over the past several years. Both bikes are now listed on the company's website, with the RS-1 available to ship immediately and the RX-1 open for pre-orders.

The company is the work of Mike and Devon, an uncle and nephew who started Diesel after growing frustrated with what they saw as a gap in the market. Mike's background is rooted in the mountains of Central Oregon. Devon grew up around the beach communities of Southern California. They set out to build bikes that could handle rough terrain while still performing well on city streets."We kept looking at what was available and nothing felt like it was made for people who actually push a bike," said Devon, co-founder of Diesel Electric Bikes. "Everything was either underpowered or cheaply built. We wanted to make something riders could trust at 30 miles an hour on a rough road."

The RS-1 is the company's street-focused model, built around a 20-inch aluminum alloy frame with Shimano 7-speed gearing. It runs on a 1000W Bafang rear hub motor paired with a 52V Samsung lithium-ion battery and reaches speeds between 20 and 32 mph depending on the riding mode. Estimated range is 50 to 72 miles per charge. Actual range may vary depending on rider weight, terrain, riding mode, cargo load, and weather conditions. The bike weighs 110 pounds, carries up to 400 pounds and comes equipped with full suspension, hydraulic disc brakes and a color LCD display. It is priced at $2,599.

The RX-1 shares the same motor and battery platform but adds a center basket, rear rack and rear foot pegs for carrying a passenger. It uses a 1:1 pedal assist system that scales motor output to match the rider's effort. Priced at $2,499, the RX-1 is listed as coming soon with an estimated ship date of March 2026.

Both models support three riding classes. The bikes ship free anywhere in the continental United States. Financing is available through Shop Pay monthly payment options. Each bike carries a one-year manufacturer warranty.

Diesel joins a competitive e-bike landscape that includes established players and a growing number of direct-to-consumer startups. The company is betting that a focus on motor power, heavy-duty construction and a price point under $2,600 will appeal to riders looking for something sturdier than the average commuter e-bike. More information is available at dieselelectricbikes.

About Diesel Electric Bikes

Diesel Electric Bikes is a California-based electric bicycle company founded by Mike and Devon. The brand builds performance-oriented e-bikes for experienced riders, combining durable construction with high-output motors and modern ride technology. The company sells direct to consumers through its website at dieselelectricbikes.