Aura Modern Home Acquires Bathgems To Expand Bath And Home Ecommerce Portfolio

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"This acquisition is an important step in the continued growth of Aura Modern Home,” said Todd Harmon, Owner of Aura Modern Home.“BathGems is a strong fit for our long-term vision because it allows us to expand more deeply into the bath category while building on a brand that already has clear relevance in the market. Our goal is to continue growing both the brand and the customer experience in a way that creates long-term value."Aura Modern Home has acquired BathGems as part of its strategy to expand its ecommerce portfolio in the bath and home products market. The acquisition strengthens Aura Modern Home's position in a key home category and supports future growth through expanded product offerings, stronger brand development, and improved customer reach.

Denver, CO - March 18, 2026 - Aura Modern Home today announced the acquisition of BathGems, marking a strategic expansion of the company's ecommerce portfolio in the bath and home products sector. The acquisition strengthens Aura Modern Home's position in a key home category and supports the company's broader strategy to grow its reach, expand product offerings, and improve the online shopping experience for customers.

BathGems will become part of the Aura Modern Home portfolio as the company continues investing in category-focused ecommerce brands that serve modern home consumers. The acquisition is expected to create new opportunities for brand growth, expanded product assortment, and stronger customer engagement across both platforms.

“This acquisition is an important step in the continued growth of Aura Modern Home,” said Todd Harmon, Owner of Aura Modern Home.“BathGems is a strong fit for our long-term vision because it allows us to expand more deeply into the bath category while building on a brand that already has clear relevance in the market. Our goal is to continue growing both the brand and the customer experience in a way that creates long-term value.”

Aura Modern Home said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of building a broader online presence in the home and lifestyle market through targeted brand expansion and category development. By adding BathGems to its portfolio, the company plans to strengthen its footprint in bath-focused ecommerce while supporting future growth initiatives across product selection, brand positioning, and customer reach.

The company expects BathGems to remain an important part of its bath category strategy going forward. Aura Modern Home will focus on building on the brand's existing market presence while identifying opportunities to enhance merchandising, customer experience, and long-term brand value.

More information about Aura Modern Home is available at . More information about BathGems is available at BathGems.

About Aura Modern Home

Aura Modern Home is an ecommerce company focused on home, bath, and lifestyle products. The company serves customers seeking practical, design-conscious products for the modern home and continues to expand through strategic category growth and brand development.

About BathGems

BathGems is an ecommerce brand focused on bath-related products and accessories. The acquisition of BathGems expands Aura Modern Home's presence in the bath category and supports its broader home ecommerce growth strategy.