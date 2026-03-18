Chengdu Zhicheng Screening Mesh: Deeply Rooted In Precision Screening Technology, Providing A“Filtering” Engine For Intelligent Industrial Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews) In the industrial manufacturing field, screens, though seemingly a "supporting role," are a crucial link in determining the quality of material purification and grading. As a deep-rooted player in the screening equipment field in Southwest China, Chengdu Zhicheng Screening Mesh recently announced that it will further increase its investment in precision screen R&D, committed to providing more efficient and durable screening solutions for industries such as mining, food processing, chemicals, and new energy battery materials.

Technological Breakthrough: More Than Just "Mesh," It's About "Precision"

Traditional screen manufacturing often faces technical pain points such as poor wear resistance and low open area ratio. Based on years of industry data accumulation, Chengdu Zhicheng Screening Mes has introduced a new high-wear-resistant steel wire composite weaving technology. Its screen products not only significantly improve tensile strength but also enhance screening efficiency through optimized weaving structure. The company's technical director stated, "We're not just selling a screen; we're solving the problem of particle size separation for our customers. Whether it's fine filtration of 0.05 mm or the grading of large blocks in heavy-duty mines, Zhicheng can provide customized parameter matching." Empowering Industries: A Safety Line from Mine to Table

It is understood that Chengdu Zhicheng's screen products are widely used in several core industrial zones in Sichuan and surrounding provinces.

Mining and Building Materials Sector: For high-load sand and gravel production lines, Zhicheng has launched anti-clogging and wear-resistant screens, effectively solving the problem of screen clogging during the screening of wet materials and significantly reducing production line downtime for maintenance.

Food and Pharmaceutical Sector: Combining food-grade stainless steel, Zhicheng precision screens ensure that materials are not contaminated during screening, meeting stringent GMP production standards and establishing the first line of defense for food safety.

New Energy Wave: With the explosive growth of the lithium battery industry, the requirements for the consistency of battery material particle size are extremely high. Zhicheng's independently developed high-frequency vibrating screens are helping anode material companies achieve more precise particle grading.



Service Philosophy: Localized Response, Global Vision

Located in Chengdu, the "Land of Abundance," Chengdu Zhicheng Screening Equipment Co., Ltd. fully leverages Chengdu's logistical advantages as a transportation hub. The company has established a "24-hour rapid response" mechanism. In the event of screen damage or selection difficulties for customers, the technical team can quickly arrive on-site for measurement and adaptation. In the future, Chengdu Zhicheng plans to utilize cross-border e-commerce platforms to promote "Zhicheng-made" screening products to the Central Asian and Southeast Asian markets, allowing Chinese-made screening technology to serve a broader global infrastructure sector.

Chengdu Zhicheng Screening Equipment Co., Ltd., with its precision screens, is sifting out the pure value of industrial materials, filtering the core engine of future intelligent manufacturing.