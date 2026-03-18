Market Demand Analysis For Cast Film Machines In The Middle East Region (2026)

MENAFN - GetNews) The Middle East cast film machine market is projected to experience steady growth in 2026, driven by expansion in cast film production capacity and regional industrial upgrading.

Key Demand Drivers



Rising Packaging Industry Demand‌: Rapid growth in the Middle East's food and beverage sector is increasing production needs for high-performance barrier films and recyclable films, thereby stimulating investment in casting machine equipment.

New Energy Industry Deployment‌: Large-scale photovoltaic projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are fueling demand for PET/PO films used in solar modules, creating a new growth segment for specialized casting machines. Localization of Production‌: To reduce import dependency, regional manufacturers are accelerating the establishment of local film production capacities. New production lines scheduled for commissioning in 2026 will directly boost casting machine orders.

Market Size and Projections



Global cast film capacity and output analyses identify the Middle East and Africa as key growth regions, with 2026 demand growth rates expected to exceed the global average. This will be reflected in rising capacity utilization and sustained output increases. In terms of market structure (by revenue), Middle Eastern countries are projected to achieve robust expansion in cast film production, paralleling growth in other emerging markets like South America. This presents significant opportunities for casting machine suppliers.

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Overall, the Middle Eastern cast film machine market will benefit from industrial diversification and policy support (e.g., Saudi Vision 2030) in 2026. Country-specific data requires supplementation with detailed regional reports.







Quanzhou Nuoda Machinery Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of cast film machines in China mainly research, develop and manufacture the whole series casting film machinery including EVA solar encapsulation film production line, PE medical sanitary material cast film production line, PEVA cast embossed film production line, casting laminating machine etc. Nuoda Company advocate the integration service of cast film machinery and technology, and always insist of offering the complete solution from Machinery, technology, formulation, operators to raw materials, to guarantee your machines to start normal production in shortest time.