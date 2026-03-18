MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gamehost to Correct Administrative Expense Allocation in Financial Statements; No Impact on Operations or Cash Flow

March 18, 2026 8:53 PM EDT | Source: Gamehost Inc.

Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH)

The Company has identified an error relating to the treatment under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for payments to directors and executive officers in the event of their termination, death, resignation or retirement, or in the event of a change of control of Gamehost. Such payments contained in termination and change of control ("TCoC") agreements were previously disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 11, 2025, and filed on , for its last annual shareholder meeting held in May 2025. Management and the Company's audit committee have concluded that the value of these payments should have been included as a future liability at the time the TCoC agreements were executed December 1, 2024. The most affected period is the three-and-twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024. The impact to previously filed results for December 31, 2024, includes an increase to administrative expenses of approximately $3.6 million and resulting decreases to each of future income tax expense ($0.8 million), profit and comprehensive profit ($2.8 million), and earnings per share ($0.13). Related to, but immaterial, adjustments to the future liability affect each of the interim and annual reporting periods for 2025.

The corrections to these line items will be made in the Company's interim financial statements for Q1 2026 by cumulative adjustment to the prior year balance sheet affecting non-current liabilities and equity.

The corrections have no impact on the health of the Company, its operations, capital or cash flow.

The Company has included non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS") measures in this press release. EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means earnings before interest (financing costs), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses and extraordinary items such as fair value adjustments, impairment charges and, one-time non-recurring charges. The Company believes EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information to management and investors about the Company's performance in generating operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, fund future capital expenditures and support dividend policy. Readers are cautioned that non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be taken as alternatives to net earnings measured in accordance with IFRS. The Company's method of calculating non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other reporting entities.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" or statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may contain words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "expects", "indicates", "plans", "withstand", "further" or other similar expressions that suggest future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company considering its historical trends and other factors. All information or statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information including any statements that address expectations related to future economic outcomes or the Company's dividend. Forward-looking statements reflect reasonable assumptions made based on management's current beliefs with information known by management at the time of writing. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary. The Company also holds as an investment property a commercial strip adjacent to its hotel properties in Grande Prairie.

Historical financial reports can be found on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at along with the Company's other continuous disclosure documents, when they are available.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or Darcy J. Will

P (877) 703-4545

F (403) 340-0683

E ...

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.







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Source: Gamehost Inc.