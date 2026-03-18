MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sankamap Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

March 18, 2026 9:01 PM EDT | Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) (" Sankamap " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its Offering previously announced on March 3, 2026, with the sale of an aggregate of 21,168,576 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $7,409,001 (the " Offering "). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (a " Share ") and one-half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Share of Sankamap at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

John Florek, Chief Executive Officer of Sankamap, commented, "We are very pleased with the strong investor interest in this financing, which was significantly oversubscribed. This level of support reflects confidence in our strategy, the strength of our team, and the opportunities ahead. The proceeds will allow us to accelerate our exploration program and continue executing on our broader strategy."

In connection with the sale of the Units, Sankamap paid a total of $300,465 in cash to arm's length finders (each, a " Finder "), and issued a total of 1,153,113 share purchase warrants (the " Finder's Warrant ") to eligible Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share of Sankamap at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to advance exploration and development of Sankamap's projects, including the acquisition of a drilling rig to be installed at the Fauro property, which will enable the simultaneous drilling of both the Kuma and Fauro properties, as well as for general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to no objection from the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and any finder's fees payable will be issued in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on July 19, 2026.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; including Newmont's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold1 (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au 3, underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au 4. Complementing these results are exceptional grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au 4, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au 4, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Sankamap's profile.

Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

Contact:

John Florek, CEO

T: (807) 228-3531

E: ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, and no objection from the CSE in respect of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the CSE objecting to the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; Sankamap may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing required by the CSE. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.