Carnival Is An Economic Engine, Says Minister Bartlett

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By: Ainsworth Morris

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, has hailed Carnival in Jamaica as an economic engine generating billions of dollars for the economy, per research from the University of the West Indies (UWI) indicated that last year's staging generated J$165.7 billion, up from J$111.7 billion in 2024, representing an increase of nearly 48 percent in a single year.

With a projected 10 percent more to be earned in 2026, Bartlett said Carnival in Jamaica is a home-grown experience that turns culture into growth, creativity into commerce, and local energy into global demand.

“At its heart, Carnival in Jamaica is an economic engine. That is not marginal growth. That is acceleration. That is the signal of an event that has moved well beyond entertainment and firmly into the territory of national economic significance,” the tourism minister said, addressing the recent launch of the Carnival in Jamaica Economic Impact Assessment Findings, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The study, conducted by researchers Dr Michael Marshall and Dr Stephen Johnson, indicated that direct spending related to Carnival reached J$7.7 billion in 2025.

Overseas patrons (about 5,400) spent an average of USD 5,320.89 per person, a significant increase from the previous year. Total direct-visitor spending was estimated at approximately USD 23.6 million (J$3.76 billion).

Average spending by local revellers (7,400 persons) reached approximately J$433,302 per person, contributing an estimated J$3.10 billion in direct spending.

Government operational support through the Carnival Secretariat was approximately J$6.57 million, with private-sector investment, primarily from carnival bands, reaching about J$813 million.

The event demonstrated a strong economic return, with every J$l invested generating approximately J$225.95 in economic benefits.

“Numbers like that do not whisper. They shout. They tell policymakers, investors and partners that Carnival is not just culturally exciting; it makes solid economic sense. That money did not stop at the gate. It moved through hotels and villas, restaurants and bars, transportation providers, retail outlets, event production, beauty and wellness services, food suppliers, costume design, security, logistics and entertainment. That is the kind of circular economy we want tourism to create – where the visitor dollar does not end with the visitor experience, but continues to circulate through local businesses, local jobs and local communities,” Bartlett said.

The research also shows that Carnival in Jamaica generated J$33.2 billion in household income in 2025 and supported approximately 200,099 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The minister noted that while many of those jobs were seasonal,“it also shows what happens when a well-produced cultural event moves income, opportunity and enterprise right across the economy.”

Minister Bartlett said the Economic Impact Assessment of Carnival in Jamaica is important in demonstrating the value of the Jamaican culture.

Among first-time international visitors in 2025, 78.7 percent said they came to Jamaica specifically for Carnival. Among repeat visitors, that figure rose to 87.7 percent. Even more telling is that 60.8 percent of international carnival visitors were returning patrons.

“It shows that Carnival in Jamaica is not peripheral to national development. It is part of it. It shows that culture can be monetised without losing authenticity. It shows that Kingston can anchor growth not only as a capital city but as a creative city, and it shows that when Jamaica invests in high-quality, home-grown experiences, the returns are felt in our economy, in our communities and in the strength of brand Jamaica,” Bartlett added.“That is a compelling argument for strategic investment in culture-based tourism. But the real lesson here is not only that Carnival generates money; it is that Carnival generates demand.”

Minister Bartlett said that as Jamaica looks forward to Carnival 2026, the task is not merely to repeat what has been done but to scale it intelligently.

“We must broaden the marketing reach of Carnival in Jamaica, especially in diaspora markets in North America and the United Kingdom, while continuing to build stronger regional appeal across the Caribbean.

“We must deepen the linkages between Carnival and the broader Jamaican economy so that more farmers, designers, manufacturers, transport operators, beauty professionals, entertainers, small tourism enterprises (STEs) and micro-entrepreneurs capture the value this event generates. And we must continue to ensure that Local First is not just a policy statement but a delivery tool through which Jamaican creativity translates into Jamaican prosperity,” tourism minister Bartlett said.

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