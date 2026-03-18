Grenada Responds To US Visa Bond Program

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) “The government of Grenada is actively engaging with its United States counterparts to ensure that the interests of Grenadian nationals are fully understood and appropriately reflected in the implementation of this measure.” ~ GIS Grenada.

By Caribbean News Global

ST GEORGES, Grenada – On Wednesday, US Department of State announced it is expanding its visa bond program to apply to a total of 50 countries on April 2 and will require foreign nationals from these countries to post a bond of $15,000 before receiving B1 or B2 visas for business and tourism in the United States, the government agency announced March 18, 2026.

Per the US Department of State, Grenada joins 38 nations that are already included in the visa bond program, alongside Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Cuba, and Venezuela.

GIS Grenada issued an official statement:

“ The ministry of foreign affairs advises the public that the government of the United States has [today] announced the expansion of the use of visa bonds in the processing of certain visa applications.

“ The ministry confirms that Grenada is among the countries listed in the expanded visa bond programme.

“ The measure relates specifically to visitor visas for business and tourism (B1/B2 categories) and provides for the possible requirement of a bond, ranging from US$5,000 to US$15,000, in individual cases, as determined during the visa interview process.

“ The ministry further notes that it has been advised by the United States authorities that the application of any such bond is assessed on a case-by-case basis and is not automatically applied to all applicants.

“The government of Grenada is actively engaging with its United States counterparts to ensure that the interests of Grenadian nationals are fully understood and appropriately reflected in the implementation of this measure.

“ Members of the public are encouraged to rely on official information and to ensure full compliance with the conditions of any visa issued. ”

The post Grenada responds to US Visa Bond Program appeared first on Caribbean News Global.