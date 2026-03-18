The Honest Company To Participate In 38Th Annual ROTH Conference On March 23, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products for everyone from babies to adults, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Curtiss Bruce and Interim Head of Investor Relations, Chris Mandeville will participate in investor meetings at the 38Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California on Monday, March 23, 2026.

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don't have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company's rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest's ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean ConsciousTM products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit

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