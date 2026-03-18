The Honest Company To Participate In 38Th Annual ROTH Conference On March 23, 2026
About The Honest Company
Founded in 2012, The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don't have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.
The Honest Standard, the Company's rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest's ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean ConsciousTM products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit
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