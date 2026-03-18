Costa Rica Tourism Growth Continues With Over 602,000 Visitors In Early 2026

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Costa Rica tourism growth remains strong as the country welcomed 308,873 international visitors by air in February, according to the latest data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). Combined with January's figures, the total number of international arrivals for the first two months of the year reached 602,960 tourists.

Compared to February of the previous year, international arrivals increased by 14.1%, marking five consecutive months of tourism growth. These numbers confirm that tourism in Costa Rica continues to expand as global travelers remain drawn to the country's natural beauty, biodiversity, and reputation for sustainable travel.

Watch the official tourism update below from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute: William Rodríguez, the Minister of Tourism

Official tourism update shared by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute highlighting the latest visitor arrival statistics.

Costa Rica Tourism Growth Shows Strong Start in 2026

The steady increase in international arrivals highlights Costa Rica's strong position in the global tourism market. The country continues to attract visitors seeking eco-tourism, adventure travel, and unique wildlife experiences.

With more than 600,000 visitors arriving in just the first two months of the year, tourism authorities expect continued growth throughout 2026 as international travel demand remains high.

North America Continues to Drive Tourism in Costa Rica

North America remains the largest source market for tourism in Costa Rica. Between January and February, the region accounted for 442,709 visitors, representing the majority of international arrivals.

The United States, Costa Rica's most important tourism market, recorded 162,010 visitors in January and 167,850 in February.

Meanwhile, Canada showed one of the most significant increases, with visitor numbers growing by 32% compared to last year. This surge highlights Costa Rica's increasing popularity among Canadian travelers looking for warm climates, beaches, and nature-based tourism experiences.

European Travel to Costa Rica Continues to Expand

European travel to Costa Rica also showed strong performance during the first two months of 2026. A total of 103,902 tourists from Europe visited the country, representing a 12.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

Several European markets recorded notable growth:



Spain: +21.2%

Germany: +14.1%

Netherlands: +14%

Switzerland: +10.7%

France: +8% United Kingdom: +3.1%

This steady growth indicates that Costa Rica continues to gain popularity across Europe as a destination for eco-tourism, nature exploration, and sustainable travel.

Argentina Emerges as a Key South American Market

In South America, Argentina continues to strengthen its position as the leading market for Costa Rica tourism. Visitor arrivals from Argentina increased by 8.9%, making it one of the region's most dynamic travel markets.

Argentina's growth highlights increasing travel interest from South America as more visitors seek Costa Rica's unique combination of rainforests, wildlife, beaches, and adventure tourism.

Costa Rica Strengthens Its Position as a Global Tourism Destination

The latest tourism data confirms that Costa Rica remains one of the most attractive and competitive destinations for international travelers.

With five consecutive months of tourism growth, the country continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading global destination for nature tourism, sustainability, and adventure travel.

As travel demand continues to rise worldwide, Costa Rica's national parks, biodiversity, and commitment to environmental protection continue to attract visitors from around the globe. Tourism to Costa Rica Grows for Five Consecutive Months and Exceeds 653,000 Visitors in 2026

Key Costa Rica Tourism Statistics (2026)

According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, Costa Rica tourism continues to grow strongly in early 2026.

Important tourism statistics include:



308,873 international tourists arrived in February 2026 by air

602,960 total visitors arrived between January and February

14.1% increase compared to February last year

Five consecutive months of tourism growth

442,709 visitors from North America in the first two months

103,902 visitors from Europe during the same period

Canada visitor numbers increased by 32% Argentina visitor numbers grew by 8.9%

These figures highlight Costa Rica's continued appeal as one of the world's leading destinations for eco-tourism and nature travel.

FAQ: Costa Rica Tourism How many tourists visited Costa Rica in early 2026?

Costa Rica welcomed 602,960 international visitors in January and February 2026, according to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

Which countries send the most tourists to Costa Rica?

The majority of visitors come from the United States and Canada, followed by several European markets including Spain, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Is tourism growing in Costa Rica?

Yes. Costa Rica has recorded five consecutive months of tourism growth, reflecting strong international demand for travel to the country.

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