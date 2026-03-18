MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Wounds of Attachment: When the Heart Learns to Protect Itself from Pain appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Attachment wounds are emotional experiences that primarily originate in childhood, when a person's emotional needs were not fully met by their caregivers. Attachment is the deep bond we form with those who care for us and provide us with a sense of security. Through these early relationships, we learn whether the world is a safe place, whether our emotions are valid, and whether we are worthy of love.

When that early bond is marked by emotional absence, constant criticism, instability, or neglect, what we in clinical psychology refer to as attachment wounds can develop. These do not always manifest clearly in childhood; they often emerge in adulthood as emotional insecurity, fear of rejection, difficulty trusting others, emotional dependence, or repetitive patterns in relationships with attachment wounds often feel a strong need for emotional closeness, yet at the same time fear being hurt. This can lead to ambivalence in relationships: wanting to be close while also protecting oneself from pain. This isn't a matter of weakness or lack of willpower; these are emotional imprints that formed at a time when the brain and heart were learning to connect with others.

The good news is that attachment wounds can be addressed in psychotherapy. Through a safe therapeutic process, a person can understand their emotional history, reframe their experiences, and learn new ways of relating to themselves and others. Healing attachment does not mean erasing the past, but rather building more conscious, secure, and healthy bonds.

The post The Wounds of Attachment: When the Heart Learns to Protect Itself from Pain appeared first on The Costa Rica News.