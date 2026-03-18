MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Domestic Production Has Grown 4.8% Since the Start of the Year appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Domestic production, as measured by the Monthly Economic Activity Index (IMAE), grew at a rate of 4.8% so far this year. This figure represents an acceleration of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

The Special Regime recorded a 9.8% increase in its economic activities.

The agricultural sector recorded its fifth consecutive month of production growth. In January, the increase was 2.8%, reflecting a recovery following a year in which crops were affected by adverse weather conditions.

In the construction sector, output rose by 2.5% due to increased activity on public works projects, such as those under the Emergency Program for Comprehensive and Resilient Infrastructure Reconstruction (Proeri).

Aggregate output in the hotel and restaurant services sector, both of which are linked to the performance of domestic tourism, improved by 3.2% in January.

“This result is linked to growth in food services (especially fast food) and the recovery in lodging services, the latter driven by a 7.9% increase in international tourist arrivals, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institut,” reported the BCCR.

The post Domestic Production Has Grown 4.8% Since the Start of the Year appeared first on The Costa Rica News.