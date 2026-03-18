Diplomatic Tension Between Costa Rica And China

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International analyst Carlos Cascante examines the relationship between Costa Rica and China. The two countries are currently experiencing a new and delicate chapter of diplomatic tension after the Chinese embassy issued a public statement expressing its dissatisfaction-a move that analysts interpret as a deliberate escalation of the conflict.

This action, which breaks with the discreet channels typical of diplomacy aimed at reducing conflicts, seeks to pressure the Costa Rican governmen without causing a full-blown rupture, but highlighting the bilateral cooling that has been brewing for at least three years.

The main trigger for this new phase appears to be the exclusion of Chinese companies from the development of Costa Rica's 5G network, a government decision that adds to a history of failed bilateral projects.

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