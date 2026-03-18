Benjamin D Tombs
- Pūkenga-Lecturer in Property Law, University of Otago
My background is Environmental Law. Prior to becoming a lecturer I have worked for consultancies on resource management and climate change/natural hazard governance.
My current research focuses on how resource management and environmental governance policy projects interact with the existing legal machinery underpinning municipal and local government. I have published and written on issues of insurance retreat, local council liability, and natural hazard land use governance on indigenous land in New Zealand.Experience
- –present Pūkenga-Lecturer in Property Law, University of Otago
- 2023 University of Otago, PhD
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